Benefits and Risks of Frequent or Longer Haemodialysis

 6 days ago

Although the ability of individuals with end-stage renal disease to maintain body homoeostasis is equally impaired during all weekdays, conventional haemodialysis (HD) treatment is scheduled thrice weekly, containing two short and one long interdialytic interval. This intermittent nature of HD and the consequent fluctuations in volume, metabolic parameters and electrolytes have long been hypothesized to predispose to complications. Large observational studies link the first weekday with an increased risk of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. Several schemes of frequent and/or longer, home or in-centre HD have been introduced, aiming to alleviate the above risks by both increasing total dialysis duration and reducing the duration of interdialytic intervals. Observational studies in this field have non-uniform results, showing that enhanced frequency in home (but not in-centre) HD is associated with reduced mortality. Evidence from the randomized Daily and Nocturnal Trials of the Frequent HD Network suggest the opposite, showing mortality benefits with in-centre daily but not with home nocturnal dialysis. Secondary analyses of these trials indicate that daily and nocturnal schedules do not have equal effects on intermediate outcomes. Alternative schemes, such as thrice weekly in-centre nocturnal HD or every-other-day HD, seem to also offer improvements in several intermediate endpoints, but need further testing with randomized trials. This review summarizes the effects of frequent and/or longer HD methods on hard and intermediate outcomes, attempting to provide a balanced overview of the field.

HealthMedicalXpress

Do vitamin D supplements offer kidney-related benefits for individuals with high diabetes risk?

A recent clinical trial described in CJASN has examined the potential of vitamin D supplementation for protecting the kidney health of individuals with pre-diabetes. In the general population, low blood vitamin D levels have been associated with higher risks of various diseases, including type 2 diabetes and kidney disease. Sun H. Kim, MD, MS (Stanford University School of Medicine) and her colleagues conducted a secondary analysis of the Vitamin D and type 2 diabetes (D2d) study to evaluate the effects of vitamin D supplementation on kidney health in individuals with pre-diabetes, a condition that increases risk for type 2 diabetes, which in turn is the leading cause of kidney disease.
KidsHouston Chronicle

Getting Your Child Vaccinated Against COVID-19: Why the Benefits Outweigh the Risks

It’s back-to-school season, and with the highly contagious delta variant looming, many parents are concerned for their children’s health this Fall. Dr. Chinonyerem Pace, a board-certified pediatrician, unpacks why it’s important for eligible kids to get vaccinated before going back to school. Q: Should I consider having my child vaccinated...
HealthMedscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Long-Acting Injectable Antipsychotics

Antipsychotic medications are the foundational treatment for schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, and they are also an important option for the treatment of bipolar disorder. Long-acting injectable (LAI) antipsychotics, or depot antipsychotics, are concentrated formulations of antipsychotic medications that allow slow, sustained release of the medication after intramuscular or subcutaneous injection. Maintenance doses of the antipsychotic can then be delivered with injection intervals ranging from 2 weeks to up to several months. The overall benefits of LAI antipsychotics over oral administration are still uncertain; however, a growing body of evidence points to their effectiveness in preventing relapse and rehospitalization and in reducing the negative consequences of poor adherence during the early phases of schizophrenia. LAI antipsychotics also allow healthcare providers to quickly identify and follow-up in cases of nonadherence.
Public Healthknsiradio.com

CentraCare Administrators Say Benefits Outweigh Risks With Employee Vaccination Mandate

(KNSI) – CentraCare this week became the latest health care system in Minnesota to require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 15th, or they will be let go. The new policy applies to all employees, including those working remotely, on-site volunteers, and staff members contracted with other companies but who work in CentraCare or Carris Health facilities.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Trevena Announces Publication Highlighting Risk / Benefit Analysis Of OLINVYK® In Pain And Therapy

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the publication of an exploratory analysis evaluating the safety of OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection and IV morphine, using data from the OLINVYK Phase 3 program. The findings suggest that under equianalgesic conditions, patients receiving OLINVYK were less likely to experience adverse events (AEs) compared to patients treated with morphine.
Health Serviceshealio.com

As preference for TAVR grows, consider risks, benefits when selecting patients

Procedural expertise and equipment have markedly improved since the first transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure was performed in 2002 on an inoperable patient with severe symptomatic aortic stenosis. Today, TAVR is becoming the procedure of choice over surgical aortic valve replacement for patients and many clinicians. Demand has continued to...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
ScienceMedscape News

Fresh Frozen Plasma in Treating Acute Variceal Bleeding: Not Effective and Likely Harmful

Patients with end-stage liver disease are at risk for both bleeding and thrombotic complications.[1] Although the paradoxical risk for both bleeding and thrombotic events has been ascribed to the complex haemostatic changes that occur in patients with cirrhosis, this explanation may be wrong. It is now well accepted that patients with end-stage liver disease largely remain in a haemostatic balance due to simultaneous changes in pro- and antihaemostatic pathways.[2] The increased thrombotic risk is likely related to specific prothrombotic changes in the haemostatic system such as an imbalance in the von Willebrand factor/ADAMTS13 axis, decreased hepatic production of the natural anticoagulants associated with enhanced thrombin generating capacity, a prothrombotic clot structure and resistance to fibrinolysis in the sickest patients.[3–5] In contrast, the spontaneous or procedure-related bleeding risk of patients with end-stage liver disease is at least in part unrelated to the haemostatic changes in these patients.[1] For example, multiple lines of evidence suggest that variceal bleeding, one of the most common bleeding complications, is fully unrelated to haemostatic failure but is altogether attributable to portal hypertension and local vascular abnormalities. Indeed, the cornerstone of the prevention and variceal bleeding treatment consists of medication (nonselective beta-blockers, vasoactive drugs) or procedures (TIPS) that decrease portal pressure. Prohaemostatic therapy, either with blood component transfusion or by infusion of pharmacological agents, is therefore not indicated.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Increased Risk for Hospitalization, Death with Parkinson's Drug

Pimavanserin, a novel antipsychotic drug used to manage hallucinations and delusions in Parkinson's disease, may lead to increased hospitalizations and deaths, according to a new study. A retrospective cohort study of elderly patients with Parkinson's disease who were in long-term care facilities found that the use of pimavanserin (Nuplazid) was...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Women's HealthMedscape News

Progestin-Only Oral Contraceptives Tied to Cardiac Events in Long QT Syndrome

(Reuters Health) - Women with long QT syndrome who use progestin-only oral contraceptives without concomitant beta-blockers are at increased risk for cardiac events, a new study suggests. Researchers examined data on 1,659 women with long QT syndrome, including 370 women (22%) who used oral contraceptives. Among those on oral contraceptives,...
Medical ScienceMedscape News

Convalescent Plasma Didn't Help High-Risk COVID Patients: NIH

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A study says convalescent plasma did not stop the progression of COVID-19 in high-risk patients when given during the first few weeks of their symptoms, the National Institutes of Health said in a news release. A...
Public HealthMedscape News

Guidance on Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Dose for MS Patients

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Patients age 12 years and older with multiple sclerosis (MS) who are fully immunized against COVID-19 with either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccine may be eligible to receive an additional dose now, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society has announced.

