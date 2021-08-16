Benefits and Risks of Frequent or Longer Haemodialysis

Patients with end-stage liver disease are at risk for both bleeding and thrombotic complications.[1] Although the paradoxical risk for both bleeding and thrombotic events has been ascribed to the complex haemostatic changes that occur in patients with cirrhosis, this explanation may be wrong. It is now well accepted that patients with end-stage liver disease largely remain in a haemostatic balance due to simultaneous changes in pro- and antihaemostatic pathways.[2] The increased thrombotic risk is likely related to specific prothrombotic changes in the haemostatic system such as an imbalance in the von Willebrand factor/ADAMTS13 axis, decreased hepatic production of the natural anticoagulants associated with enhanced thrombin generating capacity, a prothrombotic clot structure and resistance to fibrinolysis in the sickest patients.[3–5] In contrast, the spontaneous or procedure-related bleeding risk of patients with end-stage liver disease is at least in part unrelated to the haemostatic changes in these patients.[1] For example, multiple lines of evidence suggest that variceal bleeding, one of the most common bleeding complications, is fully unrelated to haemostatic failure but is altogether attributable to portal hypertension and local vascular abnormalities. Indeed, the cornerstone of the prevention and variceal bleeding treatment consists of medication (nonselective beta-blockers, vasoactive drugs) or procedures (TIPS) that decrease portal pressure. Prohaemostatic therapy, either with blood component transfusion or by infusion of pharmacological agents, is therefore not indicated.