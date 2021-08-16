Cancel
Tough Sledding For Democrats

Intelligencer
 6 days ago

The West Virginia Senate’s Democratic Caucus is losing two members and likely opening up an opportunity for Republicans to take two more seats. State Sen. John Unger, D-Berkeley, will resign from his seat representing the 16th Senatorial District to take a position as a magistrate in Berkeley County. Unger is the second longest serving Democratic member of the state Senate, first elected in 1998. He served as Senate Majority Leader under former Senate President Jeff Kessler until the Republicans took the majority in the Senate after the 2014 elections.

