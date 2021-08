New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): An Afghan parliamentarian who was evacuated from Kabul broke down after landing at Ghaziabad's Hindon air force base early on Sunday. A visibly anguished MP Narender Singh Khalsa had to frequently wipe away his tears as he talked to reporters and told that "everything is now finished.""I feel like crying...Everything that was built in the last 20 years is now finished. It's zero now," he said when a reporter asked him about how he feels after being forced to leave his country.