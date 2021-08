The U.S. General Services Administration's standard per diem for fiscal year 2022 will be $155, up $4 from last year's standard per diem. An increase in the maximum allowance for meals and incidental expenses accounts for the hike, rising to $59 from $55 in fiscal year 2021. The maximum lodging allowance stayed at $96. The per diem is the maximum allowance that federal employees are reimbursed for expenses incurred while traveling. The rate takes effect Oct. 1, 2021, and covers 2,600 counties. GSA in fiscal year 2022 will allow higher per diems than the standard in 319 locations, the same as in fiscal year 2021.