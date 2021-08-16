Cancel
Personal Finance

Why banks are stuck in second gear

By Michael Moeser
American Banker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumanizing the customer experience leads to a more satisfied customer and higher net promoter scores. Yet when it comes to humanizing the customer experience in banking, there is a significant disparity in delivery among organization types, such as large national banks, credit unions and online-only banks. For example, despite recent customer wins and heavy venture capital funding for online-only banks, customers generally rate online-only banks’ performance on key customer experience drivers lower than traditional retail banks and credit unions. This disparity is also seen at the institutional level with some FIs delivering on experiential elements key to the customer experience at almost twice the industry average while others are performing at less than one-third the average.

