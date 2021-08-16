I-26 reopens after deputy shoots carjacking, chase suspect near Lexington, Newberry line

Interstate 26 has reopened after being shut down for several hours as investigators analyzed the scene where a deputy shot and killed a carjacking suspect they say caused several wrecks on Sunday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol initially reported that I-26 East just inside Lexington County from Newberry had been shut down due to an ongoing investigation at mile marker 91 with detours in place at mile markers 85 and 82.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster later confirmed that the investigation involved a deputy shooting a suspect.

According to Sheriff Foster, the first call came in around 5:51 p.m. regarding a reported carjacking on I-26 at the Laurens County line. The suspect headed into Newberry County where a chase soon followed.

Sheriff Foster said the suspect hit multiple cars before attempting to get off the interstate and head back onto it in the wrong direction near Chapin. The sheriff said a deputy was able to get around him by using the exit ramp in an attempt to block him. However, the suspect then allegedly hit the deputy's car before jumping out and confronting him.

At this point, the sheriff said the deputy opened fire, killing the suspect. The deputy was not injured.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Lexington County Coroner's Office are now investigating. Neither the deputy nor the suspect has been identified.

The route was finally marked as clear by the South Carolina Department of Transportation around 12:14 a.m. - roughly six hours after the initial call.