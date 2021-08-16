Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

The Name of the Game

By Lance Turner
Arkansas Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe name, image and likeness revolution in college sports is fun to think about, even for someone like me who’s only casually interested in athletics. As Assistant Editor Marty Cook reported in last week’s cover story on NIL, the NCAA this year dropped its restrictions against student-athletes earning money from their names and images, allowing those athletes a shot at local and national sponsorship money. State laws governing NIL are coming online as well, including one in Arkansas.

www.arkansasbusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermain Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Arkansas#Nil#Tiktok#Wright S Barbecue#Wall Street Journal#Ua#Arkansas Bbq#Sunstar Insurance Group#Ozk Insurance Of Rogers#Bezos Expeditions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Youtube
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Western Carolina coach John Peacock suddenly dies at 32 from COVID

COVID-19 continues to be a huge problem throughout the United States due to unvaccinated people and the Delta Variant, among other factors. Unfortunately, Western Carolina football assistant coach John Peacock has become the latest casualty. The program announced on Friday that Peacock suddenly passed away at just 32 years old.
College Sports247Sports

Anticipation name of the game for Gervon Dexter in Year 2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida has six former five-star prospects on the roster, but arguably none come with as much hype and expectation as defensive lineman Gervon Dexter. An absolute physical freak, the potential for Dexter is massive. Literally. One of the reasons Dexter's ceiling is so sky high is that...
NFLIndiana Daily Student

Creating havoc is ‘the name of the game’ for IU football’s defensive line

IU football’s defensive policy under new coordinator Charlton Warren is simple – create havoc. Each day of practice, IU selects a havoc leader based on which defender creates the most chaos during that day’s practice, specifically surrounding forced fumbles, interceptions, sacks, tackles for loss and pass breakups. Defensive line coach...
Clemson, SCSpartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson's Brent Venables saddened by college football's changing landscape

Change is inevitable, even in college football, and no one knows this better than Brent Venables. Venables, Clemson’s defensive coordinator, played at Big Eight Conference member Kansas State, and later was an assistant coach at both Kansas State and Oklahoma after the Big Eight transformed to the Big 12 in the mid-1990s.
Fair Haven, NJtworivertimes.com

RFH’s Boyle Named MVP of Under Armour All-American Game

Local fans were accustomed to seeing Rumson-Fair Haven’s Chase Boyle dominate for the Bulldogs girls lacrosse team. Last Saturday in Baltimore, the entire nation got to witness it. Boyle was named the MVP of the Under Armour All-American game following two goals, two assists and three forced turnovers, helping the...
GolfLPGA

Patience The Name of the Game For Atthaya Thitikul

Two days, two under-par rounds for Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open. With little experience on the links, the 18-year-old prodigy, who currently sits in a tie for second at -6, was surprised by her play at Dumbarnie Links. “I don't even know how I can shoot under par today and yesterday,” said Thitikul. “It's a good round, I'll take it all.”
Eugene, ORGoDucks.com

Lisa Peterson Named To Sports Business Journal’s 2021 “Game Changers” Class

EUGENE, Ore. — Each year, Sports Business Journal honors 50 women in sports for their leadership, innovation, and impact throughout the industry. The 11th class of trailblazing women announced this week by SBJ includes the University of Oregon's Lisa Peterson, who is in her 10th year in Eugene and serves as the Deputy Athletic Director, Senior Women's Administrator, and Title IX Coordinator for Oregon Athletics.
Savannah, GAWSAV-TV

15 Teams in 15 Days: Depth is the name of the game for Benedictine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’ve ever been to one of their tailgates, you know that the passion of Benedictine Cadet fans stands out even in football-mad Chatham County. This year’s team should offer those fans plenty of things about which to cheer. Most people are probably familiar with bold-faced...
Oregon State247Sports

Versatility the name of the game for Oregon's offensive linemen

To Alex Mirabal it feels like more time is spent during fall camp working on puzzles than anything else. No, Oregon's offensive line coach isn't a known jigsaw enthusiast, but the most time consuming part of his job takes place each day before practice even begins. That's when he has to sort through where all of his 20 offensive linemen will line up during each and every period of the team's practice.
College SportsPosted by
LonghornCountry

PFF Ranks Longhorns No. 16 In Preseason Top 25 Poll

The Texas Longhorns are a bit of an enigma heading in the 2021 college football season. Specifically, in the pre-season top-25 polls. Some 'experts' such as Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde have the Longhorns ranked as low as No. 23 in the country, while the AP and USA Today coaches polls have the Longhorns ranked at No. 21 and No. 19, respectively.
Virginia StateCollege Football News

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech prediction and game preview. North Carolina (0-0) vs Virginia Tech (0-0) Game Preview. Has Virginia Tech been able to get its mojo back defensively?. It was good at the end of last year in the win over Virginia, but it struggled with its consistency all...
Indiana State247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, August 20

We start again this morning with news of note surrounding the Indiana men's basketball and football programs. IU quarterback Jack Tuttle’s progress allowing team to build depth: Indy Star. Running back Stephen Carr beginning to separate himself during fall training camp: The Hoosier Network. For Raheem Layne, Why Not Make...
Waco, TXKWTX

Baylor lineman retires from football

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Henry Klinge III is calling it a career. The former Baylor lineman was set to enter his fifth season with the Bears. Klinge made the announcement on his Instagram page, citing “several concussions” as a factor in leaving the team. Klinge thanked football for giving “an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy