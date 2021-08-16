The Name of the Game
The name, image and likeness revolution in college sports is fun to think about, even for someone like me who’s only casually interested in athletics. As Assistant Editor Marty Cook reported in last week’s cover story on NIL, the NCAA this year dropped its restrictions against student-athletes earning money from their names and images, allowing those athletes a shot at local and national sponsorship money. State laws governing NIL are coming online as well, including one in Arkansas.www.arkansasbusiness.com
Comments / 0