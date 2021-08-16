Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Do It Yourself or Not: Replace a patio door screen

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you use your deck or patio as often as we do, you’ll find the patio door gets a workout. And the screen slider takes a beating with that continued use especially during warm weather months. If you have kids, you’re likely to have a stray ball, Frisbee or another flying object damage the screening. And that wide expanse of the screening can be a likely target for an over-energized dog. No matter how the damage happens to that big, wide surface, the screen panel is actually an easy repair job, and it involves only a minimum of tools and skills that you can learn on the job.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Do It Yourself#Diy Savings#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Maximize Your Small Space with These Double-Duty Furniture Finds from Overstock’s End of Summer Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When you’ve got limited space, every inch counts. That’s why it’s smart to invest in pieces that can multitask to perform different functions throughout your home. Overstock’s End of Summer Sale, where you’ll find deals at up to 70 percent off on thousands of items, features plenty of pieces that pull double duty, including sleeper sofas for overnight guests, shelving units that function as desks, and storage ottomans for lounging or stashing magazines and throws. There are tons of great finds that will help you save money and space without sacrificing style. Check out our top picks, below!
Home & Gardengoodmenproject.com

5 Signs You Need to Replace Your Garage Door

— Aside from protection, garage doors have now become a curb appeal enhancer on your home’s exterior design. With different garage door types, such as wood, steel, aluminum, and fiberglass, you can easily integrate your garage door with the overall theme of your house. In fact, according to Remodeling Magazine,...
Gardeningarcamax.com

Do It Yourself or Not: Edge a walkway with pavers

The variety of paving stones and bricks today make it possible to create a unique border along an ordinary walkway or driveway. The addition of new edging expands its width and creates a custom detail you can extend throughout your landscape. The project involves some serious yard work. First, cut out strips of sod and remove it, saving it for patching bare spots. Then dig a trench for sand and the border pavers and setting them in place. Keep them tight against the walkway for a neat, manicured look.
Lifestylegearjunkie.com

Do It Yourself: Install a Yakima Roof Rack Without Attachment Points

You can install your own roof rack even if, like me, you have a smooth roof with zero attachment points for a Yakima Roof Rack System. Here’s how it went. I have two things we need to talk about. The first is the limited size of a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with a topper. And the second is way too many hobbies. If I were to accurately organize and travel with all my gear — let’s be real here — I’d need a semi-truck with two of those trailers. But that seems unreasonable.
Relationships41nbc.com

Mom to Mom: Do-it-yourself lava lamps

Kids are always mesmerized by the actual lava lamps, so why not try to recreate that on your own? It’s easy to do; all you’re going to really need is vegetable oil, water, Alka-Seltzer, and food coloring. First, take your vegetable oil and fill up your glass about two thirds...
LifestyleSFGate

New WORX Tool Innovations Brighten Holiday Gift Giving to Do-it-yourselfers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. WORX® has lightened the task of finding just the right gifts for do-it-yourselfers on your holiday list with an exciting array of new tool innovations. Included are the WORX MakerX™ 5-pc. Deluxe Crafting Tool Combo Kit, WORX Nitro 40V Leafjet Blower, WORX 20V Power Share 5 in. Pruning Saw and WORX Universal-Fit Work Gloves.
Home & Gardenmarthastewart.com

Welcome Fresh Air Into Your Home with These Detachable Screen Doors

These easy-to-install additions will allow you to keep your doors open during mild weather, without letting bugs inside. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Opening a window is one...
Home & Gardenksl.com

5 remodeling projects you should not do yourself

This story is sponsored by Giant Carpet One. After everyone spent so much time at home last year, the home improvement industry exploded in popularity. Hardware store lines were out the door as people set out to make their dream homes a reality. Between March and August of last year, 61% of U.S. homeowners had taken on their own home projects, according to The Harris Poll.
LifestyleRefinery29

We Dug Through Hundreds Of Reviews To Find The 7 Best Memory Foam Mattresses

Odds are that if you're on the lookout for the next bed of your dreams, memory foam is on your list of options to check out. We don't blame you. Unlike other mattresses, the squishy-yet-supportive material gradually molds to our bodies in response to pressure and easily caters to a wide range of sleepers. The real question is: which mattress will actually keep you sleeping in comfort, night after night?
Home & Gardentimebusinessnews.com

Sliding Glass Closet Doors: Easy to Install and Super Functional!

Sliding glass closet doors are a great way to maximize space and can make any room seem larger. These sliding doors offer the perfect view of your clothes making it easy to see an outfit from head to toe with just one glance, while also providing plenty of storage space for all your clothing items. If you have sliding glass closet doors in your home, these tips will help you maintain them so they look their best!
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $350 Redo Takes This Dining Room from Thrown Together to Totally Glam

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you like to entertain, then decking out your dining room is a perfect way to display your style. This space is more than just a place to eat, it’s where you can gather, talk, and work. So, it’s important for your dining room, big or small, to reflect your style.
Home & GardenSeattle Times

Do I really need to replace all of my galvanized pipes?

Q: I live in a 1940s house that has galvanized pipes. The cold-water tap in the bathtub has become blocked. A plumber said debris from the pipes was clogging the pipe, and the only thing I could do was repipe the whole house. Is this my only option?. A: There...
Interior Designarcamax.com

Art of Design: Why Are You Hiring An Interior Designer?

Selecting a shirt and a pair of pants can be an arduous task for those who lack imagination. Where to start? Colors? Fabrics? Style of clothing? Designing an interior space is no less difficult -- not to mention the fact that every member of the household is likely to have their own vision of what to do. Usually this is where I advocate the hiring of a professional to do designing and also the handholding, refereeing and in effect, act as therapist and mediator.
Interior Designrealtor.com

7 Cheap Ways To Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Expensive

It’s a Catch-22 homeowners are all too familiar with: Remodeling your outdated kitchen is almost certain to pay off big when you sell—but the actual makeover takes big bucks. Is there any way to make a huge change without all the expense? Well, believe it or not, you can give...
Pet ServicesPosted by
Gadget Flow

PETKIT Fresh Element Solo smart pet feeder helps with portion control and keeps food fresh

If your dog or cat tends to wolf down their meals, you need the PETKIT Fresh Element Solo smart pet feeder to help with portion control. This smart feeder dispenses 50 grams of food at a time to prevent overeating, and it has a 3-liter capacity. Designed with 3 lock systems, it keeps all types of food fresh, including dry and freeze-dried. Moreover, your furry friend will love this smart pet feeder as it features a 6-degree incline and a slightly lifted base to avoid neck strain while they eat. It includes a manual feeding button should you need to fill up your pet’s bowl. Alternatively, you can schedule feeding times for when you’re not home. Plus, it means that you’ll never forget mealtimes again: simply load it up and go about your day. Finally, thanks to its clog-free design, you’ll never have to worry that food will get trapped.
TechnologyPosted by
Gadget Flow

This business office standing desk is motorized and can be adjusted for sitting or standing

Anyone who works at a desk or computer all day knows the literal pain and frustration of sitting for long periods of time. It’s also well documented that this can have a significantly negative impact on personal health and well-being. So it goes without saying that many of us can stand to change the way we work—and standing is exactly what the EFFYDESK office standing desk has in mind. It comes with a motorized frame and a built-in gyroscope to help you find the adjustments you need, so you aren’t stuck in one position for too long. Let’s take a closer look at this cool new desk, shall we?
Interior DesignThe Independent

8 simple tips for making the most of a small bedroom

Arguably we spend more time in our bedrooms than any other room of the house, and we’re conscious for at least some of it, so it’s well worth getting the room right. From inner city tenement blocks to chocolate box cottages, in the housing market space is at a premium, and a lot of the nation’s homes boast shoebox bedrooms in which you’d struggle to swing a cat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy