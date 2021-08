As a young kid I recall an old faded cloth bound book on the shelf with the title “Death and Taxes.” I got the idea early on that adults viewed taxes in a negative light. Most of us still do. People with a lot of income are delighted by tax loopholes, and tax deductions. Wage earners groan when we see the amount of taxes taken from our wages, and if we are lucky enough to own a home we are not necessarily gleeful to pay our property taxes. And of course, we all wonder how the sales tax is now a double digit!