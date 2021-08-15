Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Kloth and Nuss Win First AVP Gold Series Championship

LSUSports.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA – LSU Beach Volleyball alumnae Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss won their first AVP Gold Series Championship on Sunday when they defeated Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil in a three-set thriller at the Atlanta Open. It was the first AVP Gold Series event they have competed in since turning pro.

lsusports.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Claes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avp#Manhattan#Nuss Win#Lsu Beach Volleyball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SportsWXIA 11 Alive

First mother-son duo to win gold in Olympics history is from the U.S.

TOKYO, Japan — After defeating France in Saturday night's men's basketball tournament, JaVale McGee made history with his mother becoming the first mom-son duo to win gold medals in Olympic history. According to the Olympics' website, JaVale's mother Pamela McGee won a gold medal in the women's basketball tournament 37...
SportsNBC Sports

Olympic podium repeats, Richardson finishes last at 2021 Prefontaine Classic (video)

The 2021 Prefontaine Classic featured the fastest women’s 100m field in history, which included the Tokyo Olympic podium (Elaine Thompson Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson), plus the most notable athlete to miss the Tokyo Games: Sha’Carri Richardson. The Jamaican trio proved their Olympic success was not a fluke. The...
SportsPosted by
ClutchPoints

Sha’Carri Richardson fires back at haters after epic flop in Nike 100m race

Sha’Carri Richardson’s return to the track wasn’t as great as initially expected. In fact, one could say it’s one of the worst performances of her career. The American track and field star, who was disqualified from participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to a positive marijuana test, competed in the women’s 100-meter dash event of the Nike Prefontaine Classic held at the University of Oregon. To the surprise of many, however, she finished ninth out of nine contestants after clocking 11.14 seconds.
Richardson, TXPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Sha carri Richardson First Race Back After Break Still Goes Viral

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. “This is one race , I’m not done” , says the DFW perhaps fastest females athlete. Today at the Prefontaine Classic Shacarri Richardsons‘ returning debut race since her pre Olympic suspension. Still motivated and passionate about the sport she stresses her point of this welcome back race is not her best work. Unfortunately she came in last place , with a time of 11.14 against Jamaica’s lead runner Elaine Thompson who finished the 100 m race with a 10.54. Elaine may have kept the momentum of winning since the Tokyo Olympics a few weeks ago, were she defeated all of her opponents, then. Press play for the moment we all didnt see coming.
Muskogee, OKNews On 6

Muskogee Team Wins Little League Softball World Series Championship

A softball team out of Muskogee is now the Little League world champions. Green Country Little League, Oklahoma’s representative at the Little League World Series beat Virginia Wednesday, 9-1, wrapping up their undefeated streak with a title. They are the first team from Oklahoma to ever take this title. The...
Atlanta, LAWDSU

History as Nuss and Kloth continue winning streak on AVP pro beach volleyball tour

ATLANTA — Former LSU superstars Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth wrote their names into the record books on the AVP pro beach volleyball tour. Nuss and Kloth captured their first AVP Gold beach volleyball tournament, grinding out a thrilling 21-12, 19-21, 16-14 victory over 2021 U.S. Olympians and No. 2-seeded Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes in Atlanta, GA on Sunday (August 15). It was Nuss and Kloth's first main AVP tournament together.
Sportsnewyorkian.com

US women’s volleyball team wins their first Olympic gold

TOKYO — The United States beat Brazil in the women’s volleyball final on Sunday to grab their first gold medal in the sport at Tokyo Games. Brazil took the silver medal while Serbia overpowered South Korea in the Ariake Arena to take the bronze. Follow all the 2020 Olympics action Daily updated medal counts, full…
Wentzville, MOnewstime-mo.com

Wentzville teen wins first place at World Championship Qualifier

The area's first Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier July 31 at St. Charles County's Kinetic Park in Dardenne Prairie was nothing short of exhilarating form start to finish for both racers and spectators, but it was especially exciting for Brooklynne Schuetz of Wentzville. The Holt High School senior took home first place in the women's category and receives and all-expenses paid trip to Red Bull World Final Oct. 15-17 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Sports1470 WMBD

Olympics – Volleyball – U.S. women’s team wins first gold medal

TOKYO (Reuters) -The United States’ dream of winning a first Olympic gold medal in women’s volleyball became a reality on Sunday, when they won against Brazil in straight sets in the final at the Tokyo Games, with the South American rivals taking the silver medal. U.S. opposite Andrea Drews scored...
Duluth, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

It’s Ok Not To Win First Place, Or An Olympic Gold

We celebrate champions, and we should. A friend reminded me of how we should celebrate everyone. Both of us are Women's Soccer fans. The USA Women's Soccer team lost to Canada and so ended the Gold Medal campaign. It was a fluke win for Canada, but a win nonetheless. If the USA team had won the same way we would be celebrating too, so I am not taking anything away from them.
Sportscapenews.net

Phoenix Wins First August Saturday Series Race

While the Quissett Yacht Club was hosting the S Class Invitational, the H12 class held its inaugural August Saturday Series Race, and it was a family affair, with five of the seven boats being sailed by spouses and offspring. The Race Committee of Tom Tullius and Doug Jones, aboard the borrowed yacht Scottie Girl, opted to set a course inshore to avoid any conflict with the S boats. With the wind blowing from the southwest at 5 to 15 knots, the starting line was set at mark V, and a windward/leeward course twice around was posted. A very competitive start had Bernie Levesque and Melanie Markowski in Chez Nous, Theresa Durocher and Andy Buckingham in Glorious, Tim and Kirsten First in Olivia, and Tom and Chuck First in Allie Rose all vying for the best position along the starting line. Just a few seconds behind were Mike and Kathy Garfield in Phoenix, Chris and Betsy Hunt in Penguin, and Sheila and Scotty Gordon in Bubbles. Sailing offshore proved to be beneficial as Phoenix was able to take advantage of slightly better air and rounded the windward mark with the Firsts quite close behind, first Olivia, then Allie Rose. Glorious and Penguin followed in quick succession, and the run back to the start provided entertaining competition. Phoenix held her position and rounded the leeward mark with a comfortable lead that she extended for the final two legs, while Allie Rose and Olivia battled back and forth, trading positions with lively dialogue being shared. Age finally won out over youth and beauty as Allie Rose rode some fine spinnaker work to a second-place finish.

Comments / 0

Community Policy