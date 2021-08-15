Kloth and Nuss Win First AVP Gold Series Championship

While the Quissett Yacht Club was hosting the S Class Invitational, the H12 class held its inaugural August Saturday Series Race, and it was a family affair, with five of the seven boats being sailed by spouses and offspring. The Race Committee of Tom Tullius and Doug Jones, aboard the borrowed yacht Scottie Girl, opted to set a course inshore to avoid any conflict with the S boats. With the wind blowing from the southwest at 5 to 15 knots, the starting line was set at mark V, and a windward/leeward course twice around was posted. A very competitive start had Bernie Levesque and Melanie Markowski in Chez Nous, Theresa Durocher and Andy Buckingham in Glorious, Tim and Kirsten First in Olivia, and Tom and Chuck First in Allie Rose all vying for the best position along the starting line. Just a few seconds behind were Mike and Kathy Garfield in Phoenix, Chris and Betsy Hunt in Penguin, and Sheila and Scotty Gordon in Bubbles. Sailing offshore proved to be beneficial as Phoenix was able to take advantage of slightly better air and rounded the windward mark with the Firsts quite close behind, first Olivia, then Allie Rose. Glorious and Penguin followed in quick succession, and the run back to the start provided entertaining competition. Phoenix held her position and rounded the leeward mark with a comfortable lead that she extended for the final two legs, while Allie Rose and Olivia battled back and forth, trading positions with lively dialogue being shared. Age finally won out over youth and beauty as Allie Rose rode some fine spinnaker work to a second-place finish.