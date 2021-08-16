Deidre DeJear second Democrat to enter Iowa’s gubernatorial race

Deidre DeJear is running as a Democrat in Iowa’s 2022 gubernatorial race. DeJear announced her campaign at an event on Saturday in West Des Moines. “I’ve worked in engaging voters in every election that I’ve been a part of, I’ve expanded the electorate and I’ve done the work,” she said. “After several weeks of doing my homework with a group of incredible community leaders throughout the state, I am signing up to do more work.”