Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Deidre DeJear second Democrat to enter Iowa’s gubernatorial race

By Natalie Dunlap
Daily Iowan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeidre DeJear is running as a Democrat in Iowa’s 2022 gubernatorial race. DeJear announced her campaign at an event on Saturday in West Des Moines. “I’ve worked in engaging voters in every election that I’ve been a part of, I’ve expanded the electorate and I’ve done the work,” she said. “After several weeks of doing my homework with a group of incredible community leaders throughout the state, I am signing up to do more work.”

dailyiowan.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
West Des Moines, IA
Government
State
Mississippi State
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
City
West Des Moines, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Cindy Axne
Person
Ras Smith
Person
Rob Sand
Person
Paul Pate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Democratic#State#Republican#Drake University#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Henri heads toward the Northeast

Wind sustained at more than 50 mph in parts of Rhode Island. As Tropical Storm Henri descends on the New England region, wind gusts have been reported at more than 50 mph in Rhode Island. Block Island, Rhode Island, recently reported a sustained wind of 50 mph and a gust...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.

Comments / 3

Community Policy