Jamestown, NY

Get The Best COVID-19 Information You Can

Post-Journal
 6 days ago

As we start to open up our senior centers and congregate meal sites, I am getting questions from older adults about how vaccines work. Can we mandate that everyone who comes into our building be vaccinated? And are we protected from the Delta variant of COVID-19? I will try to answer these questions in this article but realize that information is changing as time passes. Information is changing because we are learning more as millions of people have been vaccinated and as the virus changes. Your best source of information is our local county health department as it bases its guidance not only on the most current state and federal guidance but also on what is actually happening here in our county. Visit the county health department website at chqgov.com/public-health/novel-coronavirus-covid-19. The county is recommending that everyone follow the CDC's guidance and rely on it as a trusted source of health information — visit www.cdc.gov.

