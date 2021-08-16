Cancel
Jamestown, NY

Census Data Should Be A Wake-Up Call To Changes In The Future

Post-Journal
 6 days ago

Last week’s release of 2020 Census data confirms a troubling trend of Jamestown and Chautauqua County losing population. The county’s population has decreased by 7,248 people, or 5.4%, over the past 10 years with the city of Jamestown decreasing 7.8% from 2,434 residents to 28,712 residents. Chautauqua County isn’t alone, of course, though it’s disappointing to see Erie County to our north grow by 3.8% over the past 10 years to 954,238.

