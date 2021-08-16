Streaming The Overlong Karens Trying their Best to Rebrand

The alarm bell rings loud and intense, signaling an intense action to begin, and a stance to be taken to stabilize for survival. It also is a rally cry, bringing the Untitled Theater Company No. 61‘s compelling new sci-fi drama, Alma Baya, to stand ready. Being prepared and knowing, even when it all might be a test, is the key to the structure’s stability, and for those souls that inhabit the space. I wondered it if was a meta symbol for the brain in survivalist conflict, but as written and directed with style by Edward Einhorn (HERE’s The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein), the fascinating new play finds its hold on our emotional sensibilities, streaming out loud and clear to the universe down here, from over there at the A.R.T./New York’s Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre (502 West 53rd Street at 10th Avenue) courtesy of Iben Cenholt of Livestream Design, from August 13-28. Complex meta constructions aside, somewhere inside this sterile captivating enclosure, Einhorn cyphanes out a number of futuristic conceptualizations like a intricate puzzle on a flat white surface, finding a way to investigate a conflict that is waiting in the wings to throw this order into chaos. We don’t see it coming, but when its shadow looms over the peace, we know that a battle is beginning.