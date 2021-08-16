Streaming The Overlong Karens Trying their Best to Rebrand
“Whats up, bitches?” Not a whole lot, as the theatrical Zoom streamed gathering of The Karens gets called to order. I would say that it’s quite the energetic opening, filling me with optimism and high hopes, as the three ladies come together for a higher purpose, but is it really? Reforming an old high school bond, these Karens have regrouped for the sole purpose of re-branding the newly, much maligned hashtag by the name of Karen. The signature name, they tell us, used to represent “prestige, style, and popularity“, back in the day, their day, but now, as of late, it has been getting quite the bad reputation around town, as we all know, and these ladies are not too happy about it. But what can these three do to change that? Can they unite and change the world? Or will that Perrier lose its fizz soon after its been opened?t2conline.com
