Health Services

Covid surge overwhelming hospitals

NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Covid cases surge as hospitals in the West are overwhelmed treating mostly unvaccinated patients. Pediatric cases are going up at an alarming rate. The debate over vaccine mandates is boiling over.Aug. 15, 2021.

NBC News

Posted by
AL.com

Alabama hospital implements ‘no visitor’ policy due to rising number of COVID-19 cases

Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma has announced it will enforce a no-visitor policy effective immediately for all inpatient units and outpatient areas due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state and the increased rate of transmission in the Selma-Dallas County area. The hospital made the announcement on Tuesday and the policy is effective immediately.
NBC News

Hospitals in the South exceeding capacity

Alabama has now run out of ICU beds as hospitals across the South confront the onslaught of new patients. A field hospital is being set up in Jackson, Mississippi, while others airlift patients hundreds of miles away.Aug. 21, 2021.
citizensjournal.us

State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead. NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.
International Business Times

Some Unvaccinated Americans Blame Fully Vaccinated People For COVID-19 Surge: Poll

Some unvaccinated Americans blame vaccinated individuals for the surge of Delta COVID-19 cases in the country than blame themselves, a new poll found. In a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, it was found that 6% of unvaccinated Americans said they were responsible for the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States. However, 7% say vaccinated Americans should be blamed the most for the spread.
Posted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Posted by
Fox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Health Experts Say Benefits Of COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Outweigh Concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will begin to be available to the general public in September but raise several questions. The booster shot does raise some concerns about rare cases of heart inflammation. Health experts say that should not deter you from getting yours. While a booster is available right now for immunocompromised people, the rest will need to wait and pharmacies and healthcare systems are asking for patience. If and when the boosters for Pfizer and Moderna are approved, the earliest they’ll become available is on Sept. 20 and only for those who received their second shot at least eight...
Washington Post

How the unvaccinated and the pandemic threaten everyone’s health

Nitesh N. Paryani is a radiation oncologist in Tampa and medical director of Tampa Oncology & Proton. The unvaccinated are killing people in ways they probably never imagined. As the delta variant spreads, hospitals in Florida, Alabama and other states have been filling with covid patients, almost all of them people who chose not to get vaccinated. As daily infections break records, intensive-care unit beds are scarce or nonexistent.
earth.com

Is a heartburn drug secretly saving COVID-19 patients?

A common heartburn drug has become a potential candidate for treating COVID-19. Recent studies were launched after experts noticed a surprising pattern in medical records from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China. Many of the elderly patients that managed to survive the infection in Wuhan had...
Telegraph

Covid booster vaccines for all over-50s could be shelved

The mass rollout of Covid booster vaccines to all over-50s this autumn could be shelved, with government scientists considering limiting third jabs to the most vulnerable. The NHS had drawn up plans to roll out a booster programme from September, based on interim advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
myarklamiss.com

Mississippi State Health Officer issues COVID-19 isolation order

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs issued a statewide health order for the isolation of individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. In the letter, Dobbs said all persons who live in Mississippi must immediately home-isolate on first knowledge of infection with COVID-19. Everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, infected with COVID-19 must remain at home for 10 days from onset of illness.

