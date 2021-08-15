The 8 Best Elliptical Machines That Will Leave You Winded—but Not Underwhelmed

There is no question that magnetic pickups are at the core of our electric instruments, with some players and manufacturers going as far as saying they are all that matters. So, it's no wonder that pickups are surrounded by a lot of myths. Some manufacturers make bold claims and share flowery descriptions of what to expect, while at the same time failing to deliver at least some facts and meaningful data. The fact that invisible, mystical magnetism is involved doesn't help. But while it's easy to bash them for failing to deliver hard facts, we also have to ask ourselves whether we could understand this information and how far we're willing to dig into the technical basics.