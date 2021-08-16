Cancel
Agriculture

State clean streams fund proposed

Warren Times Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Republicans want to spend $250 million of Pennsylvania’s federal stimulus funding to create a Clean Streams Fund. Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Bradford/Lycoming/Sullivan/Susquehanna/Union and sponsor of Senate Bill 832, said the state has more than 85,000 miles of rivers and streams — the highest density of any state in the continental United States. He said almost one-third of Pennsylvania’s surface water does not meet state water quality standards for either fish or human health. On a map, these “impaired” waters are depicted as bright red blemishes in every corner of the state.

www.timesobserver.com

State
Pennsylvania State
#Economy#United States#Fish#Senate Bill#Republicans#Pennsylvanians#The Clean Streams Fund
