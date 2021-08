Finding a jewelry brand that meets the demand for high-quality pieces while still prioritizing durability, sustainability and affordability can seem like a tough mission. That’s why we both love and highly recommend Aurate New York. Each piece of jewelry is crafted with the modern simplicity and elegance you’d typically get at a higher price point, but you can find many reasonable deals under $100. Aurate’s jewelry pieces are also available in a variety of colors and metals to meet your style and budget preferences, like yellow, white or rose and vermeil, 14-carat gold or 18-carat gold.