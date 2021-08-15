Canadian cash for gold shop begins accepting Bitcoin, DOGE, ETH, more

There have been plenty of hints of interest in bitcoin from Wall Street over the past few years, but 2015 has been a year of action from banks and traditional stock exchanges. Whether it’s former Wall Street executives moving into positions at bitcoin companies or large firms making investments in the bitcoin space, it’s obvious that traders, traditional investors, and others are finally ready to take bitcoin seriously. Stories of Wall Street involvement in bitcoin have been popping up all year long, and the most recent action comes in the form of Nasdaq‘s agreement to provide Noble Markets with the technology they need to attract hedge funds and other institutional investors to their digital currency exchange.