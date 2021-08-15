Canadian cash for gold shop begins accepting Bitcoin, DOGE, ETH, more
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Hamiliton-based SafeGold is joining the cryptosphere as it accepts Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), and waiting to swap for long-awaited SafeTitan (STTN). This comes as stablecoins offer crypto investors a way to enter the blockchain-based market while still holding physical assets. Meanwhile, gold is increasingly preferred as a way to preserve value with digital currency.augustafreepress.com
