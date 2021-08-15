Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Canadian cash for gold shop begins accepting Bitcoin, DOGE, ETH, more

Augusta Free Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Hamiliton-based SafeGold is joining the cryptosphere as it accepts Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), and waiting to swap for long-awaited SafeTitan (STTN). This comes as stablecoins offer crypto investors a way to enter the blockchain-based market while still holding physical assets. Meanwhile, gold is increasingly preferred as a way to preserve value with digital currency.

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Dalio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Gold Jewelry#U S Gold#Gold Bars#Gold Coins#Canadian#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#Btc#Dogecoin#Sttn#Digital#Safegold#Royal Canadian Mint#Bnb#Kitco Gold#Kgld#Directreserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
MarketsInternational Business Times

Bitcoin Price: Cryptocurrency Nearly Reaches $50,000 In Big Rebound

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, nearly reached $50,000 on Saturday afternoon in a rebound that comes after several small dips over the past few months. Bitcoin hit $49.344.88 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Satuday. As of Sunday at 5:21 p.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at $48,417.87. Bitcoin has seen its...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Here’s this exec’s timeline for when Ethereum will ‘overtake’ Bitcoin

As the world’s most used blockchain, Ethereum has grown significantly over the years. Both the network’s market cap and institutional interest have grown too. In fact, many analysts have also predicted that ETH will overtake the market value of Bitcoin. This hypothesis, today, is widely dubbed to be the flippening.
Marketsu.today

Crypto Billionaire Expects Bitcoin to Soar to $88K in Less Than Two Months

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Could Reach $14,000 and Dogecoin $1, Crypto CEO Predicts

The CEO of cryptocurrency media firm Gokhshtein Media, David Gokhshtein, has revealed a number of bullish cryptocurrency price predictions, notably saying he sees Dogecoin hitting $1 in the future, and Ethereum getting to $14,000. According to a report published by Business Insider, Gokhshtein noted he sees the price of the...
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Partnership Unlocks BTC and Ethereum Payments for 85,000 Merchants

The Zurich-based crypto-financial service provider Bitcoin Suisse is partnering with European payments firm Worldline to unlock instant Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) payments for 85,000 merchants in Switzerland. The new service, called WL Crypto Payments, enables merchants to accept BTC and ETH payments at the point of sale and in...
StocksEntrepreneur

7 Penny Stocks Benefiting Big From Bitcoin & Dogecoin Right Now

Bitcoin Price Surge Helped Boost These Penny Stocks. Thanks to a surge in the price of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum, several penny stocks are heating up today. The early morning session on Friday saw the behemoth cryptocurrencies race to new third quarter highs. Helping give a bump, economic uncertainty and taper talks earlier in the week have traders looking for safe-havens. And, believe it or not, cryptocurrencies have become the new age gold bullion.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

The Year of Wall Street in Bitcoin Continues, Nasdaq to Power Digital Currency Exchange

There have been plenty of hints of interest in bitcoin from Wall Street over the past few years, but 2015 has been a year of action from banks and traditional stock exchanges. Whether it’s former Wall Street executives moving into positions at bitcoin companies or large firms making investments in the bitcoin space, it’s obvious that traders, traditional investors, and others are finally ready to take bitcoin seriously. Stories of Wall Street involvement in bitcoin have been popping up all year long, and the most recent action comes in the form of Nasdaq‘s agreement to provide Noble Markets with the technology they need to attract hedge funds and other institutional investors to their digital currency exchange.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Dogecoin May Not Make You a Millionaire, but This Investment Can

Dogecoin may experience explosive returns, but it's an incredibly risky investment. There are other options, though, that pose much less risk while still boosting your savings. The last several months have been a rollercoaster for Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE), with its price increasing more than 5,500% since the beginning of the year....
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

How to Sell Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is a popular meme token with ties to the Japanese dog breed, Shiba Inu. The token has seen remarkable development since its initiation in 2013. Dogecoin was created by two software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmers to ridicule flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Despite being a joke token, Dogecoin has surpassed expectations, grown beyond measure, especially since 2021 began.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $55.24 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $71.06 or 0.00143930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $55.24 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
StocksCoinDesk

Bitcoin Trades Above $50K Psychological Resistance for First Time in 3 Months

“The market continues to hover over the 200-day moving average with bulls still in play,” Toby Chapple, head of trading at digital asset firm Zerocap, told CoinDesk via Telegram. “Relative outperformance by cardano, ether, polkadot, uniswap and others have provided a supporting bid for BTCUSD in recent days.”. Disclosure. The...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

How Much Of My Portfolio Should Be Allocated To Bitcoin?

When people first get into bitcoin as a savings device, or when traditional finance-type people look at it as a potential investment, they’re quickly faced with the sizing problem. What proportion of my assets should I put in this new and promising asset class?. For most maxis, this question is...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Bitcoin $BTC Reclaims $50,000 as PayPal (PYPL) Launches Crypto Offering in UK

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bitcoin (BTC) price is up over 2% on the day to finally reclaim the psychologically important $50,000 level. This way, the world's largest digital asset has started a new week again in the bullish tone after recording five straight weeks of gains.
San Jose, CAPosted by
TheStreet

PayPal Expands Crypto Trading to UK

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) - Get Report has expanded its cryptocurrency services outside of the U.S., allowing customers in the U.K. to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies beginning Monday. The San Jose, Calif., online payment services provider's U.K. crypto services launch marks its first international expansion, which it...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Greenish Monday: ETH at 3-Month High, Cardano Eyes $3, BNB Adds 7%, BTC Above $50K (Market Watch)

The crypto market cap has added $100 billion in a day as BTC reclaimed $50,000 and ADA painted another price record. Bitcoin’s recent rally continued in the past 24 hours as the asset reclaimed $50,000 for the first time in more than three months. Some altcoins, though, have performed even more impressively, with ADA leading the pack. Cardano’s native coin charted yet another all-time high and has neared $3.
MarketsHEXUS.net

PayPal enables cryptocurrency trading for UK account holders

PayPal has announced that its UK customers will be able to use their accounts to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies. The new level of service for UK dwellers will begin to roll out this week, and it is the first such expansion for PayPal after debuting the same level of service in the US last October.

Comments / 0

Community Policy