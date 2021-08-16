Hornets Looking to Leave Las Vegas With Win Over Bulls

Derrick Rose was on the Chicago Bulls’ radar this offseason after posting one of his most successful seasons in years with the New York Knicks. The former superstar averaged a critical 14.9 points and 4.2 assists per game over his 35 games played with New York, ultimately helping the franchise lock in a No. 4 seed and their first playoff appearance since 2013. Earlier this summer, we got word that Rose and the Bulls shared a mutual interest in a possible reunion. Rose needed a new long-term contract, and the Bulls needed to bolster their point guard depth. But how strong truly was that interest?