CARLISLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two weeks ago, Jan and Ed Taylor of Carlisle went to bed on a night which saw a small creek swell into a raging river. “We didn’t wake up,” Jan Taylor said. “We were awake during the storm; it was very loud and the dog was frightened so she was in bed with us. When it finally got quiet, we went to sleep and we didn’t know anything had happened”