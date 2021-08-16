Cancel
Financial Reports

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Lee Kah WhyeSingapore, August 16 (ANI): Last week, Singapore's dominant telecom operator, Singtel reported an all-round improvement in its first quarter performance compared with a year ago. Net profit for Q1 2021 came in at SGD 445 million (USD 328 million) compared with a loss of SGD 20 million for the quarter which ended June 30 last year.

