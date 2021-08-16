Cancel
AIFF condoles demise of former India defender Chinmoy

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has condoled the demise of former India national team defender Chinmoy Chatterjee, who passed away on Sunday. He made his senior international debut against Malaysia in 1978 at the Asian Games in Bangkok and went on to represent...

Sportsdallassun.com

Hockey India condoles demise of Gopal Bhengra

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Hockey India on Tuesday condoled the demise of 75-year-old Gopal Bhengra, who was part of the 1978 Indian World Cup side. He passed away on Monday in Ranchi due to a prolonged illness. The former Indian Men's Hockey Team player, who played against Argentina...
Sportsstlouisnews.net

On this day in 2008: Kohli made his international debut

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Thirteen years ago on this day (August 18), skipper Virat Kohli took his first steps on the international stage as he made his ODI debut for India. However, his stint at the crease was short-lived as Kohli scored just 12 runs in his first...
Aerospace & Defensestlouisnews.net

BSF warns about drone threats in Rajasthan

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], August 17 (ANI): Referring to the continuous threat of drones from the international border adjoining Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, Border Security Force (BSF) Rajasthan Frontier on Monday said there is the possibility of threats in villages closer to border areas of Rajasthan. Speaking to...
Worldstlouisnews.net

Joe Root talks about defeat against India

London [UK], August 17 (ANI): England Test skipper Joe Root has admitted that not being able to see off the final day of the Lord's Test against India was very frustrating. England collapsed on the final day of the second Test to hand India a memorable 151-run win and with this, the visitors have gained a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Kerala CM condoles the death of OM Nambiar

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 19 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered condolences on the death of renowned athletic coach OM Nambiar on Thursday. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said that the sports world will always remember the contribution of OM Nambiar, who was the mentor and coach...
MLSstlouisnews.net

Big achievement for Indian football: Thapa on Sandesh move

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 21 (ANI): Indian footballer Anirudh Thapa said Sandesh Jhingan's move to HNK Sibenik to play in the Croatian top-tier league Prva HNL is a "big achievement" for Indian football. Sandesh will become the first India international footballer to play in the Croatian top-tier league Prva...
Sportstucsonpost.com

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals depart for UAE

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Delhi Capitals on Saturday departed for UAE to play the remaining leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). "Phir Se Ud Chala 2.0. We're off to UAE," Delhi Capitals posted a video on Instagram. Earlier, ANI had reported that the...
Sportsomahanews.net

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler to miss UAE leg

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of IPL 2021 in UAE, as he and her wife Louise are expecting a second child soon, Rajasthan Royals announced on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Royals wrote: "Jos Buttler will not be part of...
Sportsatlanticcitynews.net

IPL: Star Sports promises world 'class presentation' fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports, Star, and Disney India is excited about the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and has promised a visual delight for the fans and viewers during the cash-rich league. Following a brief pause earlier this year, IPL...
Indiastlouisnews.net

India's iconic Taj Mahal monument to reopen for night viewing

NEW DELHI, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh will reopen the iconic monument of love, Taj Mahal, for night viewing, officials said Friday. "Night viewing of the Taj Mahal will now be available for tourists from tomorrow," an official in charge of the...
Worldstlouisnews.net

US eases travel advisory for India to second-lowest level

Washington [US], August 17 (ANI): The US State Department on Monday (local time) has eased its travel advisories for India, taking it to its second-lowest level and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the South Asian nation now has a "moderate level of COVID-19.""The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a level 2 travel health notice for India due to COVID-19, indicating a moderate level of COVID-19 in the country. Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers," the state department said in a statement.
Energy Industrystlouisnews.net

Aditya Thackeray inaugurates power bank's EV Charging Hub

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Maharashtra's Minister of Tourism and Environment Aditya Thackeray today inaugurated the EV Charging Hub at Kohinoor Mills in Dadar, Mumbai. The charging infrastructure has been set up by Power Bank, the EV charging solutions brand from Shuchi Anant Virya - a joint venture between...
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Bollywood mourns demise of Pradeep Guha

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities expressed their heartfelt tributes on the demise of Pradeep Guha, who had produced the Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer 'Fiza'. Guha, who was reportedly battling cancer, passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai expressed his condolences on...
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

