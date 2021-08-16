Quinn Ewers enrolls at Ohio State, will wear #3, talks to Fever analyst Kirk Barton

A landmark recruiting case has landed 5-star quarterback Quinn Ewers at Ohio State as he bypassed his senior season in high school. Ewers could not profit from Name, Image and Likeness as a prep player in the State of Texas so he opted to take advantage of the opportunity to move on to the collegiate ranks. He did so by completing his final core English class by correspondence in order to graduate. The NIL deal has been reported near a million dollars including equity in the beverage company Holy Kombucha.