Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Quinn Ewers enrolls at Ohio State, will wear #3, talks to Fever analyst Kirk Barton

By Clayton Hall
WSYX ABC6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA landmark recruiting case has landed 5-star quarterback Quinn Ewers at Ohio State as he bypassed his senior season in high school. Ewers could not profit from Name, Image and Likeness as a prep player in the State of Texas so he opted to take advantage of the opportunity to move on to the collegiate ranks. He did so by completing his final core English class by correspondence in order to graduate. The NIL deal has been reported near a million dollars including equity in the beverage company Holy Kombucha.

abc6onyourside.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Barton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fever#Dallas#Recruiting#American Football#The State Of Texas#Nil#Holy Kombucha#Osu#The Buckeye Scoop#All American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Henri heads toward the Northeast

Wind sustained at more than 50 mph in parts of Rhode Island. As Tropical Storm Henri descends on the New England region, wind gusts have been reported at more than 50 mph in Rhode Island. Block Island, Rhode Island, recently reported a sustained wind of 50 mph and a gust...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden grapples with twin crises

President Biden is grappling with an international crisis involving the fall of the Afghan government and a domestic one in the COVID-19 pandemic, testing the resolve and ability of his young presidency. The double crisis has caused some heartburn for Democrats, who have until now, felt as though Biden’s presidency...

Comments / 0

Community Policy