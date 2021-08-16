Fan appreciation day: Free VIP content at Auburn Undercover

Alabama’s defensive secondary is loaded with playmakers, but one has emerged in hopes for a defined role. Brian Branch, a sophomore, has All-American potential. He was not a traditional starter in 2020, yet he stood out in preseason camp and made plays. A native of Tyrone, Ga., Branch defended nine passes (seven breakups, two interceptions) last year to tie for third in the Southeastern Conference among freshmen defenders. He played in 12 games, including three starts versus Mississippi State, Notre Dame, and Ohio State. The 6-foot, 190-pounder recorded seven tackles and four breakups in the College Football Playoff, including a season-high three breakups against the Buckeyes to help the Crimson Tide win a national championship.
