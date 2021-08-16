Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Mild Monday

By Lori Pinson
fox2detroit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMild temperatures hold into Monday with increasing heat and humidity set to move in this week. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentabc17news.com

Tracking a dry Sunday, dangerous heat this week

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. Less humid and a heat index around 90. TOMORROW: Southerly airflow returns and boosts highs to the mid-90s. This will also mean a return of humidity, and the heat index could reach up to the triple digits! Make sure to stay hydrated and avoid spending too much time outdoors in the afternoon.
Environmentactionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Mild and breezy end to your weekend

Temperatures ended up 15 to 20 degrees below average on Saturday, but we'll get a bit warmer on Sunday. We'll stay dry, with south winds and below average temperatures through the middle of this week. Temperatures will then get much hotter late next week.
Environmentpinejournal.com

Rain chances early this week

Today will be nice and sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. That will change, however, with showers likely tonight. Tomorrow will dry up again with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Another chance of rain comes Tuesday with showers likely. Wednesday brings the sunshine back again with breezy conditions.
EnvironmentDuluth News Tribune

Rain chances early this week

Today will be nice and sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. That will change, however, with showers likely tonight. Tomorrow will dry up again with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Another chance of rain comes Tuesday with showers likely. Wednesday brings the sunshine back again with breezy conditions.
EnvironmentDaily Telegram

Rain chances early this week

Today will be nice and sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. That will change, however, with showers likely tonight. Tomorrow will dry up again with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Another chance of rain comes Tuesday with showers likely. Wednesday brings the sunshine back again with breezy conditions.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Drier weather to start the work week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect scattered showers and storms to continue through the evening hours before dying out as the sun sets. Sunday will be very similar to Saturday in that highs will be in the low 90′s. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon hours with some of those storms being capable of gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not all of us will see the storms on Sunday, however, a lot of us will spend the day under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances scale back for Monday as upper-level ridging builds into the area and keeps rain chances isolated in the afternoon. The drier pattern will continue through Wednesday with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 90′s, leading to the biggest threat this week being the heat. A disturbance will approach the area by Thursday, increasing rain chances through the weekend with highs in the low 90′s.Expect scattered showers and storms to continue through the evening hours before dying out as the sun sets. Sunday will be very similar to Saturday in that highs will be in the low 90′s. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon hours with some of those storms being capable of gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not all of us will see the storms on Sunday, however, a lot of us will spend the day under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances scale back for Monday as upper-level ridging builds into the area and keeps rain chances isolated in the afternoon. The drier pattern will continue through Wednesday with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 90′s, leading to the biggest threat this week being the heat. A disturbance will approach the area by Thursday, increasing rain chances through the weekend with highs in the low 90′s.
Ottumwa, IAkyoutv.com

Sunny and pleasant Sunday, sweltering to start the work week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect another nice, seasonal day across the area with reasonable temperatures and humidity levels. Highs reach the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Things start to change after winds shift back to the south later today, with moisture expected to return pretty quickly. This...

Comments / 0

Community Policy