Mild Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect scattered showers and storms to continue through the evening hours before dying out as the sun sets. Sunday will be very similar to Saturday in that highs will be in the low 90′s. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon hours with some of those storms being capable of gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not all of us will see the storms on Sunday, however, a lot of us will spend the day under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances scale back for Monday as upper-level ridging builds into the area and keeps rain chances isolated in the afternoon. The drier pattern will continue through Wednesday with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 90′s, leading to the biggest threat this week being the heat. A disturbance will approach the area by Thursday, increasing rain chances through the weekend with highs in the low 90′s.