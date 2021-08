The Cubs have started to see some of the pieces they acquired in trades like Codi Heuer perform at the major-league level and will see another get his opportunity. The Cubs recalled outfielder Greg Deichmann from Triple-A Iowa before Friday’s game against the White Sox. Diechmann, who made his debut starting in right field, was one of the two players acquired in the deal that sent left-hander Andrew Chafin to the Oakland A’s.