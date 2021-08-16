Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Is there a secret to learning patience?

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: Patience is not one of my virtues and it for sure isn’t my husband’s greatest strength. This causes tension to mount at times. Is there a secret to learning this attribute? — S.I. A: Most people struggle in the area of having patience, especially with others. But it is...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit#Galatians#Literary Trust#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Clear Signs God Doesn’t Want You to Give Up on Someone

Indeed, it is not easy to know whether God wants you to hold on to a relationship or simply give up on it. First of all, your judgment could be clouded by your emotions. Thus, you could not be sure if it is God telling you what to do or it is simply your heart.
Religionam630theword.com

Why Ezra 7:10 Is a Verse Every Believer Should Know

We all have our favorite Bible verses. Sometimes our favorite verse changes over time in the context of where we are and what we are going through. Sometimes a favorite verse follows us through various circumstances, and some of us can’t pick a ‘favorite verse’ because there are so many to choose from! I seem to fall into the last category. Asking me what my favorite verse is can be like asking me what my favorite movie is. Are we talking Christmas movies? Westerns? Rom-Coms? Action-Adventure? 80’s movies? It’s difficult to even pick my favorite out of those genres, much less one, all-time favorite movie. I say all this to say that I have several verses that I would consider among my ‘favorites’, and Ezra 7:10 is one that I am always drawn back to for a lot of reasons.
ReligionPosted by
95.3 The Bear

6 Things That We Think Are In The Bible, But Are Not

I recently read a short list of things that people often quote as bible scripture. These common Bible references are not actually in the Bible. How many of these have you heard or quoted?. #1. SPARE THE ROD AND SPOIL THE CHILD. There is a similar verse, Proverbs 13:24. He...
ReligionBelief.Net

20 Things God Can Not Do

“My covenant will I not break, nor alter the thing that is gone out of my lips” – Psalm 89:34. “He that spareth not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?” –
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: God Chooses a Planet to Spend His Vacation In

One very fine day, God called one of his angels and expressed his desire to go on vacation. The angel was delighted to hear the news and asked God how he could be of help. After discussing the matter with his angel for some time, God realized that he couldn't decide where to go for vacation. Indeed, there were endless options at his disposal, but it was very hard to choose one.
Religionmorrowcountysentinel.com

Preacher’s Point: If I should die before the rapture

This week’s column is an open letter to the world, especially my grandchildren and all those that should live beyond my demise. I was born again in my mid-teens. Almost immediately, I began to hear of an event called “the rapture.” I fell in love with Biblical prophecy. The first passage I memorized was John 14:1-6, where Jesus informs us He is preparing mansions for us and is coming back to take us there.
ReligionWashington Times

America’s new religion: Fake Christianity

Earlier this month, the Western Journal reported that the “American Church Has Fallen: Shocking Poll Shows ‘Fake Christianity’ Has Supplanted the Biblical Worldview.”. Writing for the Journal, Rachel Bratton said this: “American Christianity has fallen. Thanks to cultural corrosion and a lack of biblical literacy, a new ‘fake Christianity’ is now being preached within the American church.”
Religionvcyamerica.org

Many prophecy students say that the Pope is the Antichrist

JD: A number of people who tend to think that the Pope will be the Antichrist. Your thoughts from a Biblical prospective?. DJ: Well Jimmy even going back to the reformers many thought the Pope is the Antichrist. But John says in I John that the Antichrist is someone who denies that Jesus is coming in the flesh but Roman Catholicism affirms Jesus did. And one reason people think the Pope will be the Antichrist is because of the harlot in Revelation 17. The Antichrist will be a political and military leader who will rise from obscurity. The little horn of Daniel 7 and He will revive the Roman Empire based on chapters 2 and 7 of Daniel.
Religionguideposts.org

How to Speak to God with Just One Syllable

The notion is not original with me. Short one-word prayers go back hundreds of years. I have often turned to the mystic 14th-century author of a book called The Cloud of Unknowing. He might have been a monk. Nobody knows his name. Just his advice. He suggests not just short...
ReligionDaily Comet

By His Grace: Is our heart in right standing with Christ?

"Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.”
Religionhometownsource.com

Put your faith in Jesus

Do you remember how you felt when you were very young and your birthday approached? You are excited and anxious. You knew you would certainly receive gifts and other special treats. But some things would be a surprise. Birthdays combine assurance and anticipation, and so does faith! Faith is the confidence based on past experience that God’s new and fresh surprises will surely be ours.
Religionnsjonline.com

THE WORD: God will keep his promises

Obadiah follows the books of Philemon, Third John and Second John on the list of the shortest books of the Bible. Like the others on this list, Obadiah is a single chapter. It has fewer verses than Philemon, with 21, but has more words. The Book of Obadiah is the...
ReligionPosted by
Odessa American

Isaiah foresaw the Messiah

As one of the Bible’s four major prophets, Isaiah is most remembered for his prophecies of Jesus Christ in the last 27 chapters of the book that carries his name. The Revs. Aaron Shipman, Jay Armstrong and Jorge Romero say Isaiah was a humble man emboldened by the hand of God.
ReligionPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Rev. Roy Delia: Eternal life granted only to those who believe

“And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of man be lifted up: That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” (John3:14-18).
ReligionStandard-Examiner

Baptist minister speaks on overcoming prejudice in LDS church magazine

In an effort that reflects the ongoing friendship and common goals between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, a special interview on overcoming prejudice is featured in the September digital and print Liahona magazine of the church. In...
Religionarcamax.com

What makes a Christian different from anyone else in the world?

Q: What makes a Christian different from anyone else in the world? – H.Q. A: One Christian might say he is different from his non-Christian friends because he belongs to a church. Another might reply that she is different because she knows she has been forgiven of her sins and is going to Heaven. Someone else might say Christians are different because of what they believe: that the Bible is the Word of God, Jesus was the divine Son of God who died for our sins. Still others might suggest that what makes Christians different is the way they live (although a cynic might respond that he doesn’t see anything different about the Christians he knows).

Comments / 0

Community Policy