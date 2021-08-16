Cancel
Broncos Bomb Vikings in Preseason Opener

By kevin.falness@mnnradio.com
minnesotanewsnetwork.com
 6 days ago

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Vikings opened their preseason schedule with a thud when they were dropped by the Broncos 33-6 on Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. The real battle was at the quarterback position for Denver as both Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater carved up the Vikings secondary. Lock passed for 151 yards and two touchdowns while Bridgewater also threw a T-D on 7 for 9 passing for 74 yards. The Vikings rested most of their starters including Kirk Cousins. That made way for rookie Kellen Mond to make his debut. The third-round pick out of Texas A&M went 6 for 16 for 53 yards and also rushed five times for 25 yards. The preseason continues next Saturday for the Vikings when they host Indianapolis.

