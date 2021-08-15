Report – Ric Flair Worked AAA TripleMania XXIX For Free
According to a report from Wrestling Inc, former WWE Superstar Ric Flair did not charge a flat fee for his appearance at Saturday night’s AAA TripleMania XXIX event. As many of you know, Flair appeared in Andrade El Idolo’s corner during his match with Kenny Omega at TripleMania XXIX. At one point, he got physically involved in the match. Flair reportedly worked the show for free and chartered a private jet at his own expense in order to attend and appear on the show.www.ewrestlingnews.com
