Mets drubbed, 14-4, as Dodgers finish series sweep

Bryce Harper and the Phillies continue to be red hot. Not only did the team secure first place, but they now have a two-game lead after sweeping the Mets. The Philadelphia Phillies welcomed the New York Mets to town for Alumni Weekend for what looked to be the most important series of the season so far. Maybe the most important in the last few seasons as they looked to continue a hot start to August. With the festivities and the division rivals from NY bringing out fans in droves, the team looked to make a huge impact. They brought out their brooms for a three-game sweep and sent the Mets and their fans packing. The Phils came into the series in second place but now hold sole possession of first place in the division, while the Mets dropped from first to third.