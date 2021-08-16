Exploring Okefenokee Swamp, Georgia's top wildlife tourism destination

When it comes to rich biodiversity and pristine natural beauty, the United States is home to a wealth of incredible destinations scattered across all 50 states. While iconic national parks like Denali, Death Valley and the Grand Canyon have earned worldwide acclaim, one particularly fascinating natural feature has flown largely under the radar. Measuring in at over 400,000 acres of pristine wetlands sprawled across Georgia and Florida, Okefenokee Swamp is one of the last great bastions of wilderness left in the southern United States.