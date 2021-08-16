OPINION: We all need to listen to Simone Biles and quit this tough-guy mindset

Editor’s Note: The following article contains content related to mental health. On July 29, Simone Biles shocked the world by pulling out of the 2020 Olympic gymnastics all-around competition because of a mental health struggle she called the “twisties,” being quoted later saying her mind and body were just not in sync and no Olympic medal was worth her health. Many lashed out at the Olympian after her decision by calling her “selfish” and “weak.” This toxicity needs to stop and we need to view Biles as an example, recognizing the true value of the mind-body connection before we push ourselves too far.