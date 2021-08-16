Cancel
Kenosha, WI

Design Plans For Two New Apartment Buildings to go Before the Kenosha Plan Commission

wgtd.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WGTD)---Design plans for a twin apartment building proposal for the south end of downtown Kenosha will come up for discussion at Thursday's Plan Commission meeting. The Woodview Group is proposing a five-story, 101 unit building on a tract of land west of 6th Ave. and kitty-corner to Simmons Library. To make way, two buildings would be demolished, including a two-story building that has been home to a series of banks. The proposed apartment building, to be called "Simmons Terrace," would include underground parking, more parking and a community center on the first level, and studio and one and two bedroom apartments in floors two through five. Part of the second floor would be dedicated to an outdoor terrace.

