Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The rivalry is back on! Yankees have flipped script as Gallo, Rizzo add life to baseball in the Bronx

By Mac Cerullo Staff Writer
Gloucester Daily Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Boston Red Sox last met the New York Yankees, it looked like the series was more or less wrapped up for the season. By taking three out of four at Fenway Park the Red Sox opened a nine-game lead over their rivals in the standings. Our account of Boston's stunning eighth inning comeback in the July 25 finale described New York as "solidly in Boston's rearview mirror" and that the Red Sox had "landed a knockout blow."

www.gloucestertimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Lee Corso
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Christian Arroyo
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Kyle Higashioka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox#The New York Yankees#The Red Sox#B Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBFox 19

Reds make trade with Yankees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds made a trade with the New York Yankees overnight, acquiring two veteran relief pitchers for a player to be named later. “The #Reds have acquired RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin Wilson from the Yankees in exchange for a player to be announced later,” the team said in a tweet early Wednesday. “Welcome @LuisCessnaMX and Justin!”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees catcher gets name in MLB record book

Here’s something you don’t see every day. Or every decade. Former New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine entered the MLB record book Thursday, thanks to Andrew Romine, his brother, and for one night, his batterymate. Andrew Romine started Thursday at shortstop for the Chicago Cubs. But as the 17-4 beatdown...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Sends Clear Message To Teammates After Red Sox Loss

Xander Bogaerts didn’t mince words Saturday night after the Red Sox lost to the Rays. Boston’s 9-5 loss, during which Nathan Eovaldi became the third consecutive Red Sox starter to surrender at least six runs, left the team looking up at Tampa Bay from second place in the American League East. The recent struggles, sandwiched around the trade deadline and happening amid surges from rivals, have created a sense of urgency ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the Rays.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Five Red Sox players we don’t need to see for the rest of the season

Tomase: Five Sox players we’ve seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn’t begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday’s 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Voit had funny nickname for Yankees’ lineup

Luke Voit coined a funny nickname to describe the lineup the New York Yankees utilized on Thursday night. The Yankees made some big additions to their roster prior to the trade deadline. They acquired Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, both of whom add big power bats. But there have been some questions about how they could get all their power hitters into the lineup at the same time.
MLBnumberfire.com

Brett Gardner on Yankees' bench Thursday

New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander John Gant and the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees are starting Joey Gallo, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton across the outfield on Thursday. Luke Voit is in the leadoff spot and at designated hitter.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo tests positive for COVID-19

The Yankees may be finally rolling smoothly on the field, but off it they are hitting all the bumps. Anthony Rizzo tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday night joining Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery and Gary Sanchez on the COVID-19 injury list. “I just spoke with him, he’s doing all right,”...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Yankees’ Joey Gallo’s nightmare start to ‘dream’ life in pinstripes

Things haven’t gone exactly as planned for Joey Gallo. The 27-year-old outfielder has struggled with the New York Yankees following his trade from the Texas Rangers on July 29. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text message directly with beat writers. In 14 games...
MLBchatsports.com

Anthony Rizzo has been the perfect fit for the Yankees

A little over a week has passed since the New York Yankees sent pitcher Alexander Vizcaino and outfielder Kevin Alcántara to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for first baseman Anthony Rizzo. After watching him play these last few days, it’s evident that he is the perfect fit for the Bombers.
MLBwgnradio.com

Dwier Brown is back at ‘Field of Dreams’ with baseball, book, ghosts and a game between White Sox and Yankees!

Actor, author and apparition, Dwier Brown joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Dwier shares the experience of being part of one of America’s most beloved movies and the excitement of the MLB game coming to Dyersville Iowa. Listen as Dwier talks about the impact the movie has had on him and the inspiration for his book “If You Build It” plus the feedback from fans, fathers and sons. Dwier fills us in on events and causes around the game including his new Field of Dreams Corn Flakes with partners HyVee and the great cause at Comfort Zone Camps being supported. They built it, 8,000 fans are coming and the world will be watching on FOX August 12th. For more information on all things Dwier, check out www.DwierBrown.com. to learn more and support great cause being supported go to https://comfortzonecamp.org/ and pick up your box of Field of Dreams Corn Flakes at your local HyVee in Iowa and autographed online at https://plbse.com.
MLBNew York Post

Joey Gallo talks living Yankees dream, bachelor status, love of dogs

New Yankees slugger Joey Gallo let his bat do the talking this week to beat the Mariners. Now Gallo, who grew up a Yankees fan in Las Vegas, does the talking as he fields some questions from Post columnist Steve Serby. Q: How good is this Yankees team, and how...

Comments / 0

Community Policy