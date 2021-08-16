Cancel
Peanut Butter might be a senior cat, but he is a wonderful cat! Peanut Butter is a beautiful, long-haired, 15-year-old male who was surrendered when his owner moved. He is very sweet and gentle. He has become adjusted to shelter life and is very affectionate, and even playful. Peanut Butter eagerly greets volunteers who go into his playroom. He seeks attention and loves being petted and brushed. Peanut Butter also enjoys chasing the string on a fish pole toy. In his former home Peanut Butter was the only pet; he has never lived with children, dogs, or other cats. Peanut Butter is hyper-thyroid and requires prescription food. He will be a delightful pet for the person who gives him a home for his golden years. To see other available pets, visit our website at www.mansfieldshelter.org.

