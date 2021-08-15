Cancel
Former Gamecock tears ACL, out for season

By Mike Gillespie
abccolumbia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Gamecock suffered a season-ending injury Saturday. Richland Northeast grad TJ Brunson tore his ACL late in the Giants’ preseason game against the Jets. Brunson will now miss the entire 2021 season with the injury. The New York Giants took Brunson in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL...

