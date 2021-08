Get out of the city for the day and head for destinations where a refreshing beverage (and all sorts of fun) awaits. Chicagoans don’t have to venture far to experience the best Chicago breweries, local wine bars, and Chicago cocktail bars, but with three other states at our doorstep, we’re situated in an ideal position to drink throughout the Midwest. The best boozy day trips from Chicago (within a 3.5-hour drive) cater to proud couch potatoes who are in it for the cheese curds as well as adventure junkies willing to pedal 20 miles for a refreshing draft beer.