Man stabbed at LA anti-vaccination protest leaves hospital

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Help is needed to identify a man who stabbed someone at an anti-vaccination protest in downtown Los Angeles last Saturday. (credit: LAPD) The stabbing happened at about 2 p.m. near the intersection of 1st and Spring streets, near Los Angeles City Hall, as a group protesting mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations were confronted by counter-protesters. A man was stabbed and was treated by the Los Angeles Fire Department. The LAPD on Monday released images of the suspect and asked for the public’s help to identify him. He was described as white or Hispanic, with long blond hair, and wearing a black bandanna over his face, a black hoodie sweatshirt, black skinny jeans with holes in the knees and white tennis shoes. Anyone with information about the suspect can contact LAPD Central Area Detective Cheng at (213) 996-1248.