Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Man stabbed at LA anti-vaccination protest leaves hospital

By The Associated Press
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was stabbed when a Los Angeles protest against vaccine mandates turned violent has been released from the hospital, police said Sunday. The man was stabbed and a news reporter was kicked after a fight broke out Saturday between anti-vaccination demonstrators and counterprotesters in front of LA City Hall.

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti#Peanut Allergy#Protest Riot#Counterprotesters#The Los Angeles Times#Kpcc#City Council#American#Lapd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
Los Angeles, CAPasadena Star-News

Man stabbed in downtown LA during dueling demonstrations over vaccine mandates

One man was stabbed Saturday during dueling demonstrations in downtown Los Angeles over the contentious issue of mandatory vaccinations against the coronavirus, Los Angeles police said. At least 500 demonstrators protesting against mandatory vaccinations and counterprotesters had gathered at the south lawn of Los Angeles City Hall at 2 p.m.,...
Los Angeles, CANWI.com

Man stabbed, reporter attacked at protest at LA City Hall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man was stabbed and a reporter was attacked Saturday at a protest against vaccine mandates on the south lawn of Los Angeles' City Hall after a fight broke out between the protesters and counterprotesters, the Los Angeles Police Department and local media said. About 2...
Los Angeles, CAhotnewhiphop.com

Person Stabbed During Violent Anti-Vaxx Protest In Los Angeles: Report

The dissent between people who are advocating for COVID-19 vaccinations and rallying against them has somehow become inherently political in the United States. As more private business entities like Live Nation have officially announced that they will be requiring both touring artists and concert attendees to be fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test, the debate about widespread vaccination continues.
Los Angeles, CAmarketresearchtelecast.com

Brutal pitched battle in Los Angeles: a march of anti-vaccine movements ended with a man stabbed and a journalist beaten

It was during confrontations with people who defend the inoculation. A man was stabbed and a reporter was physically attacked on Saturday during a protest against the mandatory application of coronavirus vaccines in United States. The clashes took place in the Los Angeles City Hall between protesters and advocates of inoculation.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

'Antifa' thugs clash with anti-mask protesters in bloody skirmish, 1 stabbed

Antifa thugs clashed with anti-mask protesters outside Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday afternoon resulting in multiple injuries. "Breaking: Brutal right-wing vs antifa brawl breaks out at anti-mask protest in Los Angeles," journalist Andy Ngo tweeted Saturday along with a video from videographer Sean Carmitchel who was at the scene. "One of the antifa who charges in to fight gets pummeled to the ground. A woman trying to help him gets hit on the head. The antifa end up retreating."
Los Angeles, CAComplex

Man Stabbed, Journalist Attacked at Violent Protest Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates in L.A.

A man was stabbed during a so-called “protest” against vaccine mandates in Los Angeles this weekend. The Los Angeles Police Department said on Saturday they were “monitoring a protest” taking place at the south lawn of Los Angeles City Hall. At the time, police claimed they were at the scene to “maintain order” following a fight. Per a regional ABC report, Proud Boys—an SPLC-designated hate group—were among those on the “protest” side of the anti-vaxxer brawl.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Help Needed To Identify Stabbing Suspect From Saturday’s Anti-Vaccination Protest

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Help is needed to identify a man who stabbed someone at an anti-vaccination protest in downtown Los Angeles last Saturday. (credit: LAPD) The stabbing happened at about 2 p.m. near the intersection of 1st and Spring streets, near Los Angeles City Hall, as a group protesting mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations were confronted by counter-protesters. A man was stabbed and was treated by the Los Angeles Fire Department. The LAPD on Monday released images of the suspect and asked for the public’s help to identify him. He was described as white or Hispanic, with long blond hair, and wearing a black bandanna over his face, a black hoodie sweatshirt, black skinny jeans with holes in the knees and white tennis shoes. Anyone with information about the suspect can contact LAPD Central Area Detective Cheng at (213) 996-1248.
Protestscbslocal.com

One Man Stabbed In Downtown LA As Dueling Protesters Clashed

LAPD is on the scene of dueling protests in downtown LA. One group is protesting mandatory vaccination requirements, calling them "medical tyranny," and another group is holding a protest referred to as "no safe space for fascists." One man was stabbed when a fight broke out.
Public SafetyTv20detroit.com

Bomb threat suspect in DC surrenders to police after hours-long standoff

A standoff between police and a bomb threat suspect in Washington, D.C. has ended after several hours following the suspect's surrender, according to the Associated Press. The U.S. Capitol Police later tweeted that the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry of Grover, North Carolina has been taken into custody. During a brief press conference, officials said he was taken into custody "without incident."
Public Safetythewestsidegazette.com

Murder Plot Reveals a Deadly Mix: White Supremacists and Law Enforcement

Stacy M. Brown NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia. The FBI recently unearthed a deadly secret: top Ku Klux Klan members work in America’s prisons, holding unlimited power over inmates, including recent revelations in Florida where authorities thwarted a plot to kill a Black prisoner. “I have long asked (Florida...

Comments / 0

Community Policy