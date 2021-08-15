Running Back Projections: Over/Under (2021 Fantasy Football)
Projections typically signify the most likely outcome based on previous seasons, with a sprinkle of adjustment for new roles or vacated opportunities. Top-tier projections are easier to create than the tiers below, and projecting concrete totals becomes more difficult the lower you go. Keep that in mind when are deciding whether to draft A.J. Dillon (RB – GB) or David Johnson (RB – HOU) if you intend to factor their 2021 projected rushing yards into your decision. You can find FantasyPros Consensus Projections here.www.fantasypros.com
