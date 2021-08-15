Running Back Projections: Over/Under (2021 Fantasy Football)

As the football season – mercifully – approaches, the folks here at TVG thought it would be fun to take a look at what the experts say about our beloved Vikings and their outlook in fantasy football, so we begin with the running backs. Naturally, Kyle approached me for this endeavor as I’ve won his fantasy football league two years running (much to his chagrin).* TVG is a grid-iron site first and foremost and that’s not going to change, but it’s always fun to look at what others are saying about our players in purple and gold.