Morris Township is accepting applications until August 27, 2021 for
Morris Township is accepting applications until August 27, 2021 for the FULL TIME position of. Class A or B CDL Required. At least 2 years experience preferred. Pay rate $15/hour. Benefit package include Health, Vision, Dental Insurance provided after 90 day probationary period. Pension vested with 6 years of service. Must be able to pass pre-employment and random drug testing. Applications are available at and resumes can be sent to:www.theprogressnews.com
Comments / 0