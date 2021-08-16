Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Making it to go

Weirton Daily Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCecelia Parrish, standing, and Carol Village, seated, served up containers of haluski during St. Thomas Episcopal Church’s annual Peach Festival Saturday. The cabbage and noodles were among many items — including peach shortcakes, roast beef and pulled pork sandwiches and assorted baked goods — prepared for takeout.

www.weirtondailytimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulled Pork#Episcopal Church#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksshepherdexpress.com

Dill Salad - Creamy!

It’s a noun. It’s a verb. It’s a way of life. “Creamy,” said my friend Luci Brieger, when I asked how her summer was going. Creamy has many meanings at her farm Lifeline Produce in Montana’s Bitterroot Valley, all of them good, all of them rooted in Luci’s creamy salad dressing, aka “Creamy,” which tastes like what might happen if Caesar dressing had a love child with a bottle of ranch.
RecipesCentral Illinois Proud

In The Kitchen | Herb ‘N Feta Watermelon Salad

Enjoy this fresh dish with a twist of sweet and savory on a hot summer day!. 10 cups cubed fresh watermelon (about 1 small watermelon) Pour and seal the almonds into a small plastic bag. Use a rolling pin or mason jar to crush the almonds into fine bits. Place almonds in a small skillet and roast for 4-5 minutes on medium heat until fragrant.
RecipesLawrence County Record

Mexican Casserole

Crush the chips in the bottom of a greast 13x9 baking dish. Brown the hamburger and drain. Combine the hamburger, soup, beans, diced tomatoes, and one cup of the cheese. Pour into the greased baking dish. Top with the remaining one cup of cheese and the crushed corn chips. Bake...
RecipesTampa Bay News Wire

Winter Recipes for Your Pizza Oven

Winter is here and the outdoor temperatures have dropped low enough to discourage spending time outdoors. Your family now prefers to saty inside where it is cosy and warm. However, what if there is a way for you to get the best of both worlds? What if you can enjoy the outdoors once in a while as you cook to nourish hungry stomachs?
Recipesprincesspinkygirl.com

Breakfast Bundt Cake

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This Breakfast Bundt Cake recipe is a new way to make a delicious and savory breakfast. The combination of eggs, potatoes, cheese, ham, and veggies cooked in a bundt cake pan makes for an easy breakfast dish that looks so beautiful. Perfect for a brunch or potluck!
RecipesFood52

Misugaru Milkshake

As a pastry chef, I still crave dessert—but I don’t always want to bake, which can feel like an extension of work. When I’m hankering for a treat (something quick, please), my mind turns to this creamy, just-sweet-enough shake. It hits the spot, comes together in under five minutes, and incorporates one of my favorite ingredients: misugaru. Misugaru is a Korean roasted mixed grain powder with a wonderfully earthy, almost nutty flavor. The exact blend and ratio of grains differ by brand, but may include a combination of ingredients like barley, rice, corn, white bean, sweet rice, brown rice, black rice, black bean, and millet. Packed with protein and nutrients, misugaru is often shaken or blended with water or milk and a sweetener like honey, topped off with ice, and enjoyed as a filling drink or meal replacement. I’ve found that the versatile powder can also shine in more unconventional applications like cake glazes and cookie dough. Store misugaru in the freezer to preserve freshness. In this decidedly more indulgent shake, I pair misugaru with cinnamon, which complements the multigrain powder’s nutty notes without taking center stage. Maple syrup adds a mellow sweetness, and vanilla ice cream, in tandem with oat milk, gives the drink a lovely, rounded richness. The result is creamy but also refreshing, and showcases misugaru in all its glory.
Food & Drinksksro.com

JOHN ASH FOR THE LOVE OF BACON

In recent times bacon has gotten pretty beaten up by the food police. We’ve been told to minimize our consumption of high saturated fat and cured meats like bacon. However, I can’t imagine going thru the rest of my life without an occasional taste of good bacon. I emphasize “good” here because much of the bacon we see in our markets is mass produced stuff and lacks the depth of flavor that you get from small artisan smoke houses. There the bacon is allowed to slowly mature and develop both flavor and texture. If you grew up in the rural South, you no doubt are familiar with these producers. Unfortunately most of the mass produced bacon are pumped full of all kinds of strange ingredients, including “smoke flavoring”, water and phosphates. Read the label and from the ingredient statement you’ll quickly get an idea about its quality.
Pet ServicesThrillist

Dog foods recalled nationwide: is your brand on this list?

For not the first time this year, dog food is being recalled due to potential contamination that could be a serious risk for your pup. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared the recall notice from Sunshine Mills on July 29. The company's products have "potentially elevated levels of aflatoxin," which is a by-product of the growth of Aspergillus flavus. It can be bad for your pets if consumed in a large quantity, the company says. For dogs, that's a big deal since the dog food in the cupboard is usually their primary source of nutrition.
Recipesskinnytaste.com

Sausage Pepper and Onion Stromboli (Stuffed Sausage Bread)

7 7 7 SP 272 Cals 12.5 Protein 43.5 Carbs 5.5 Fats 0. Sausage, Pepper and Onion Stromboli (Stuffed Sausage Bread) stuffed with Italian chicken sausage, peppers, onions, pomodoro and mozzarella. Sausage Pepper and Onion Stromboli. This sausage and pepper bread is basically a stuffed, rolled pizza. It’s so delicious...
Food & Drinksbeezzly.com

How to Cook Frozen Potstickers In The Oven?

Potstickers are great when we need to eat something quickly if hungry or when unexpected guests arrive and we simply have no time for cooking. However, not everyone might appreciate the traditional way of cooking them which involves frying these dumplings in a pan. So if you are a bit...
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

3-Ingredient Fudgy Chocolate Cake

This fudgy chocolate cake with only 3 ingredients is such a yummy dessert that does not require much time or effort to prepare it, which make is it ideal for all the beginners in the kitchen. Plus, you can make it 2-ingredient if you don’t have or want to put chocolate chips in the preparation! Isn’t it amazing?! Here are the instructions:
RecipesKUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - French Onion Soup

Simple and delicious, this French onion soup will be a crowd pleaser!. 1 bunch finely chopped parsley or 2 tbsp dry parsley. 1) Heat a large pot on the stove and add the olive oil and onion slices. Sauté the onions for about 10 minutes or until they are caramelized.
Recipesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Loaded Buffalo Chicken Baked Potato Salad

Holy cow, this is a unique potato salad recipe. Like Crystal says, it's a cross between Buffalo chicken wings and loaded baked potatoes. Super creamy, it has a great kick from the wing sauce. We loved all the extra toppings. Red pepper adds a pop of sweetness. Onions give the potato salad a savory flavor. Bacon adds a touch of smokiness. There are tons of fantastic flavors in this potato salad. A must make for a tailgate but would be delicious at a cookout too.
RecipesBHG

Artisan Sourdough

How to Make Artisan Sourdough Bread at Home | Basics | Better Homes & Gardens. Read the full recipe after the video. In a 4 1/2 to 5-qt. bowl whisk together starter and water until combined. Using a rubber spatula and your hands stir in both flours until the flour is incorporated and no dry bits remain. (This is the autolayse. The dough should not feel too wet or sticky. It's okay if dough is a bit shaggy. You'll be adding more water in the next step.) Cover with a towel and let rest 30 minutes.
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Strawberry Tiramisu Cake

This strawberry tiramisu is definitely one of my favorite strawberry desserts. Rich, fruity, and creamy – simply delicious! And you will need only 30 minutes to prepare it. Easy to make and so refreshing! Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:. For the strawberry juice:. 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice.
RecipesColumbian

Chipotle Chicken Nacho Dip

I feel fall. Maybe you do, too. It’s a teensy bit cooler, the days are a bit shorter, and if you stop long enough to notice you can see a few leaves here and there getting ready to put on a show. Summer is winding down. If you have kids...
Recipesvegnews.com

Vegan Summery Picnic Pasta Salad with Italian Vinaigrette

To develop the flavor of this pasta salad from Dreena’s Kind Kitchen even further, make it a day in advance and store in the refrigerator to let the vinaigrette fully flavor the salad. Swap in chopped roasted peppers, grated carrot, corn, grilled vegetables, green peas, or whatever you have on hand in this easily adaptable recipe.
RecipesTODAY.com

Italian Sausage and Peppers on Garlic Bread

This recipe has been a family-favorite for years. I’ve also made it for just about every holiday and birthday party. The combination of sausage and peppers stewed in a deeply flavorful tomato-based sauce, topped with provolone and toasted onto crunchy garlic bread, is a perfect make-ahead dish that gets even better the longer it sits.
RecipesWHNT-TV

Grandma Lyn’s Spinach Pie recipe

Ashtyn’s Grandma Lyn from Perth, Western Australia shares some insight into some of her grandchildren’s favorite recipes. She talks about spinach pie – a Grandma Lyn favorite. Here’s the recipe if you’re interested:. “This all depends on the size of your dish. I usually use my lasagna dish, 7 or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy