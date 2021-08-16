Making it to go

As a pastry chef, I still crave dessert—but I don’t always want to bake, which can feel like an extension of work. When I’m hankering for a treat (something quick, please), my mind turns to this creamy, just-sweet-enough shake. It hits the spot, comes together in under five minutes, and incorporates one of my favorite ingredients: misugaru. Misugaru is a Korean roasted mixed grain powder with a wonderfully earthy, almost nutty flavor. The exact blend and ratio of grains differ by brand, but may include a combination of ingredients like barley, rice, corn, white bean, sweet rice, brown rice, black rice, black bean, and millet. Packed with protein and nutrients, misugaru is often shaken or blended with water or milk and a sweetener like honey, topped off with ice, and enjoyed as a filling drink or meal replacement. I’ve found that the versatile powder can also shine in more unconventional applications like cake glazes and cookie dough. Store misugaru in the freezer to preserve freshness. In this decidedly more indulgent shake, I pair misugaru with cinnamon, which complements the multigrain powder’s nutty notes without taking center stage. Maple syrup adds a mellow sweetness, and vanilla ice cream, in tandem with oat milk, gives the drink a lovely, rounded richness. The result is creamy but also refreshing, and showcases misugaru in all its glory.