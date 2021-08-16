Cancel
Minnesota United FC faces the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference action

Sacramento Bee
 6 days ago

Minnesota United FC (7-6-5) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (5-7-7) San Jose -115, Minnesota United FC +100BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC takes on the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference play. The Earthquakes finished 8-9-6 overall and 4-2-5 at home in the 2020 season. San Jose scored 44 goals a season...

Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field in Saint Paul – presale code

The most up-to-date Minnesota United FC presale code is now ready to use: For a limited time you can buy your tickets before they go on sale. Do not miss this fantastic date to see Minnesota United FC’s game in Saint Paul, MN!. Here is what we know about the...
The Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United FC: how to watch, lineups, and more

Houston Dynamo FC are finishing off their road trip with a visit to Saint Paul to take on Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field. Houston has been winless since May and currently occupy the 11th spot in the Western Conference while the Loons are in the 6th spot in the West. The Dynamo are coming off a frustrating 3-2 loss against MLS newcomers Austin FC and Minnesota have drawn their past two matches so both sides will be looking to get a positive result.
Columbus Crew take on Atlanta United FC in conference action

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Atlanta United FC takes on the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference action. The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 10-1-0 at home. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging two per game. Atlanta United FC put together a 6-13-4 record overall...
Match Preview: Vancouver Whitecaps at San Jose Earthquakes

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (12th in West, 3-7-7) vs San Jose Earthquakes (5th in West, 5-7-6) Date and Time: Aug 13th, 10:30 pm EST, 7:30 pm PST. Watching: TSN (in Canada) & MLS Live on ESPN+ (in US) The second match of the post-Gauld era is upon us. While the Whitecaps...
Daily Herald

Nashville SC faces DC United in conference play

DC United (8-7-3) vs. Nashville SC (6-2-10) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -107, DC United +301, Draw +240; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: DC United visits Nashville SC in Eastern Conference action. Nashville SC put together an 8-7-8 record overall during the 2020...
Cristian Espinoza orchestrates San Jose Earthquakes win over LAFC

Cristian Espinoza assisted on both San Jose goals, one each for Nathan and Javier "Chofis" Lopez, in the host Earthquakes' 2-1 win over LAFC on Sunday. San Jose got its first home win since May 1 and ran its unbeaten streak to seven games (2-0-5). The Earthquakes'Jackson Yueill hit the cross bar with a shot in the ninth minute, which foreshadowed what happened moments later.
90min

Jeremy Ebobisse 'refreshed' after making San Jose Earthquakes debut

Jeremy Ebobisse felt refreshed after debuting with MLS side San Jose Earthquakes debut after joining from conference rivals Portland Timbers during the Secondary Transfer Window. The United States international was a fan favourite at the Timbers but found his numbers limited by coach Giovanni Savarese, who would often play the...
Daily Herald

Real Salt Lake takes on Austin FC in non-conference action

Austin FC (4-9-4) vs. Real Salt Lake (5-6-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake -105, Austin FC +276, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake takes on Austin FC in non-conference action. Real Salt Lake put together a 5-10-7 record overall during the 2020 season while...
Atlanta United FC hosts Toronto FC in Eastern Conference action

Toronto FC (3-10-6) vs. Atlanta United FC (4-6-9) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -117, Toronto FC +296, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC hosts Toronto FC in Eastern Conference action. Atlanta United FC put together a 6-13-4 record overall during the 2020 season while...
Game Guide: MNUFC at San Jose Earthquakes

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+ and SKOR North (coverage begins at 9:00 p.m.) Minnesota United’s five-game unbeaten streak came to an end on Saturday night against the LA Galaxy in a 1-0 loss at home. The Loons were stymied by goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, who turned away seven shots — some dramatically — to preserve the clean sheet. But with their next game coming on Tuesday night, Minnesota have precious little time to dwell on the past. They travel to San Jose to face a Quakes team on an eight-game unbeaten streak that’s featured six draws. Against the Galaxy, MNUFC sorely missed the contributions of leading scorer Robin Lod, who missed the game with a calf injury. Minnesota have the fewest goals of any team above the playoff line, so with Lod and other scorers including Franco Fragapane and Niko Hansen likely out, the rest of the team will have to not only manufacture but finish chances if they hope to come out on top against San Jose.
Minnesota United at San Jose gameday preview

Loons update: The Loons (7-6-5) and San Jose are meeting for the second time this season. The teams played to a 2-2 draw on July 3 at Allianz Field. The Loons are coming off a 1-0 home loss to the L.A. Galaxy on Saturday. The loss was just the second in the past 14 games for the Loons, who are in fifth place in the Western Conference. The Loons defeated the Quakes twice last season — 5-2 in San Jose and 4-1 in Orlando.
How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Odds, game thread

The LA Galaxy are back in action, seemingly minutes after the last game, when they host the San Jose Earthquakes in the third edition of the California Clasico this season. The Galaxy are coming off a sluggish 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rapids on Tuesday, so they won’t have much time at all to turn the page and rest. Given that, don’t be shocked if the lineup is heavily rotated for this game. Still, the Quakes themselves are on the same rest, after drawing 1-1 against Minnesota United on Tuesday, playing down a man for most of the game.
Trapp scores, helps Minnesota to 1-1 draw with San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Wil Trapp scored in the first half and Minnesota United tied the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1. Minnesota is 2-1-3 in its last six matches. San Jose, which was limited to 10 players after Nathan Raphael Pelae Cardoso received a red card in the first half, extended its unbeaten streak to nine matches — its best since a 10-match run in 2012. San Jose took a 1-0 lead on an own goal in the 12th minute. Cristian Espinoza sent a cross toward the penalty spot and it deflected off of Bakaye Dibassy inside the near post. Trapp evened it in the 22nd minute, calmly rolling the ball inside the far post for his first goal of the season.
Minnesota United FC hosts Sporting Kansas City in conference matchup

Sporting Kansas City (11-4-5) vs. Minnesota United FC (7-6-6) Minnesota United FC +100, Sporting Kansas City -120BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC hosts Sporting Kansas City in a conference matchup. Minnesota United FC went 9-5-7 overall a season ago while going 5-1-3 at home. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals a...
Atlanta United at D.C. United: Match Preview

It’s 3 wins on the bounce for Atlanta United following its 1-0 victory over last-place Toronto FC on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In Toronto’s defense (defence), it gave a fairly good account of itself, with Atlanta failing to add to its lead and counting itself fortunate that Ezequiel Barco’s 20th-minute goal stood up.
Houston aims to stop 4-game skid when it hosts FC Dallas

FC Dallas (5-9-6) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-8-9) Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT. Houston -110, FC Dallas -110BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks to break a four-game losing streak with a victory over FC Dallas. The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall in the 2020 season while going 3-3-4 at home. Houston averaged 1.3 goals...

