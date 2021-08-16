Minnesota United FC faces the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference action

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+ and SKOR North (coverage begins at 9:00 p.m.) Minnesota United’s five-game unbeaten streak came to an end on Saturday night against the LA Galaxy in a 1-0 loss at home. The Loons were stymied by goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, who turned away seven shots — some dramatically — to preserve the clean sheet. But with their next game coming on Tuesday night, Minnesota have precious little time to dwell on the past. They travel to San Jose to face a Quakes team on an eight-game unbeaten streak that’s featured six draws. Against the Galaxy, MNUFC sorely missed the contributions of leading scorer Robin Lod, who missed the game with a calf injury. Minnesota have the fewest goals of any team above the playoff line, so with Lod and other scorers including Franco Fragapane and Niko Hansen likely out, the rest of the team will have to not only manufacture but finish chances if they hope to come out on top against San Jose.