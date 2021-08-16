Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall Street opening lower amid pandemic, Afghanistan worries

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK — Shares on Wall Street are slipping at the open amid worries about surging coronavirus infections in Asia and concerns about the long-term impact from the Afghan government’s collapse. The S&P 500 lost 0.4% in early trading. Shares in Europe and Asia were also falling. Analysts say slow vaccination rollouts in Asia are pushing down investor sentiment. Analysts say the Taliban sweeping into Afghanistan’s capital will affect markets around the world. The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot partially automated driving system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles.

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
34K+
Followers
34K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asia#Taliban#Ap#S P#Hang Seng#The Shanghai Composite#South Korean#Mizuho Bank#Covid#Rabobank#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
MarketsInternational Business Times

Oil Prices Tank, Stocks Mostly Sink On Delta Fears

Oil prices tanked Thursday and global stocks mostly sank on worries the latest wave of Covid-19 infections will crimp global growth. "Investors are spooked by the virus once more, compounded by news that the Federal Reserve in the US may be on the brink of reducing its economic support for the US economy," analysts at Hargreaves Lansdown said.
StocksForexTV.com

Treasuries Move Modestly Lower Amid Strength On Wall Street

After ending the previous session firmly positive, treasuries moved back to the downside during the trading day on Friday. Bond prices initially showed a lack of direction but slid into the red as the session progressed. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 1.8 basis points to 1.260 percent.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street bounces back as taper jitters fade

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street capped a tumultuous week with a broad-based rally as investors largely shrugged off the looming threat of the COVID-19 Delta variant and signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it could begin tightening its dovish monetary policy sooner than expected. While all...
Stocksdallassun.com

U.S. stocks rebound, Nasdaq advances 173 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made solid gains on Friday after a volatile week that saw recently-attained records battered. "We've seen some profit-taking since Aug. 16, and today we're seeing some buying on that dip, in the belief that we're still headed higher," Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York told the Reuters Thomson news agency Friday.
Stockscheddar.com

Another Choppy Day on Wall Street Ends With Indexes Mixed

In this June 16, 2021 file photo, flags adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Thursday, Aug. 19, pulling major indexes a bit further back from the latest record highs they set at the beginning of the week. ing growth at the popular online brokerage app could slow down, and Macy's rose 6% after issuing a strong forecast. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. falls as cyclicals’ slide eclipses tech gains

On Thursday, a swathe of major stock indices in the Wall St. had rounded off the session in a downbeat tenure with energy sector and materials leading the declines amid a sharp downward spiral in crude oil contracts’ prices, as benchmark S&P 500 and trade-sensitive Dow had wrapped up in the reds even as investors could sense an economic recovery lurking over the horizon.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wall St edges higher at open on tech boost

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, lifted by a rise in technology stocks, although concerns over a slowing economic recovery and the possible tapering of monetary stimulus put the Dow and the S&P 500 on course for their worst week since mid-June. The Dow Jones Industrial...
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Wall Street Gets a Breather as S&P 500 Pauses Its Two-Day Correction Streak

The mixed data on economic recovery is putting investors at the edge. US Stock Indices traded mostly flat after two consecutive days of correction. On Thursday, August 19, investors at Wall Street got some relief after two consecutive days of deep correction. Concerns of the Federal Reserve pulling back its stimulus measures have put pressure on the market.
WorldHouston Chronicle

Asian stocks retreat on lack of direction from Fed, pandemic

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stock markets retreated Thursday after U.S. central bank policymakers made no firm decision on when to unwind their support measures for the economy. Regional indices tracked losses on Wall Street. The lack of a directive from the Federal Reserve fueled worries over surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant, and the pandemic's impact on consumer spending and jobs growth.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500 rises as tech gains offset cyclical declines

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rose in choppy trading on Thursday, with gains in tech shares countering losses in cyclical sectors, as investors took the pulse of the economic rebound and gauged when the Federal Reserve might temper its monetary stimulus. Tech also supported the Nasdaq, while economically...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-S&P 500 sweats amid market's Fed taper fret

* Nasdaq, S&P 500 end just above breakeven; Dow dips. * Tech leads major S&P 500 sector gainers; energy falls most. Aug 19 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Defensives, tech stocks push Wall St higher as taper fears persist

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes were supported by gains in defensive and heavyweight technology stocks on Thursday, as investors fretted over when the Federal Reserve could begin tapering its massive stimulus program. The Dow Jones (.DJI) retreated on losses in growth-sensitive sectors, while gains in major technology stocks...
Stocksinvesting.com

Nifty, Sensex Likely to Open Lower on Fed Tapering News

Investing.com -- It is almost a given that Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex 30 will open in the red today after news broke that the US Fed is likely to start tapering its monthly asset purchases starting early 2022 or even in 2021. Nifty 50 Futures in Singapore are trading down 1.3% which signals a gap down opening for Indian markets.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wall Street opens lower on taper fears, commodity losses

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday on concerns the Federal Reserve could begin to rein in its massive monetary stimulus, while commodity-linked stocks sank as oil and metal prices tumbled to multi-month lows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.02 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 34,874.67....
Stocksaudacy.com

Stocks open lower on Wall Street, extending week's losses

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Thursday, pulling major indexes a bit further back from the record highs they set at the beginning of the week. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% in the first few minutes of trading. Banks and industrial companies posted some of the biggest losses, and energy companies were also falling along with another drop in the price of crude oil, which was off 2.8% in early trading. Robinhood sank 9.1% as traders worried that the booming growth at the popular online brokerage app could slow down, and Macy’s rose 6% after issuing a strong forecast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy