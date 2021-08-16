Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

TODD

Sun Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTodd is a handsome 9-month-old standard beard dragon. He enjoys light conversation, bug documentaries, live food and being held. Todd gets along with children, cats and dogs. He is looking for his forever home with reptile basic knowledge. If you are interested in Todd or any of our other animals...

www.thesunchronicle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Cats And Dogs#Documentary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsArkansas Online

Pandemic pets: Grief emerges in loss of favorite furry companions

Ginger the goldendoodle had moved in across the street. Cosmo the black Lab was playing in the yard next door. All around our neighborhood, the pandemic puppies had arrived. Inside our house, Riley, our arthritic, nearly 13-year-old boxer, slowly emerged from her slumber, ambled to the bottom of the stairs and shook her floppy ears vigorously.
Petsfordcountyrecord.com

Meet Tana!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Tana, a female kitten. She has been spayed. Tana was the most “energetic” of the five kittens we recently received from Monon Veteriniary Clinic. She’s a pistol and very lovable. Her birthdate is May 20, 2021; intake weight was 2.5...
Petstribuneledgernews.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Todd

Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. Everything about Todd is big! He’s a big boy with a big personality. Todd came to the shelter as a stray, so we don’t know a lot about his background. We do know he’s very smart and has a lot...
PetsWillits News

Pet of the week: Meet Gary

This cool cat is Gary. He is 3 years old and quite the love bug. He likes to be right by your side and has a lot to say. Gary enjoys spending time with humans, head rubs, chin pets and curling up in sunny spots. Gary has been with us for awhile now patiently waiting for his next chapter. Pretty soon his 2 roommates will be going to their forever home and Gary will be by himself. Gary is a unique guy that has a little baggage so he requires just the right home. To learn all about Gary and what he needs in an adopter please go to mendohumanesociety.com.
AnimalsSeacoast Online

Robert Ducharme: Mr. Busy and Peter Rabbit

If you live or have lived in a condominium association, nothing gets the dander of owners to rise faster than fights over pets. Some love them; some hate them. Everyone has an opinion. And, of course, most pet complaints come as a result of dog ownership. They poop larger than...
PetsRegister Citizen

Pet of the week: Shadow Knight

Can you imagine not being able to open your mouth enough to eat? That was Shadow Knight's life when he arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society. It took some detective work, but staff veterinarians discovered what condition was causing his problems and began treatment. After many months of care and time in a volunteer foster home, the 1-year-old Jack Russell terrier mix has come so far and he can now eat on his own. He will still be on some medication when he goes home, but he’s ready to find his family! Shadow Knight can be nervous and shy when meeting new people, but wants to be by your side all the time once you become buddies. He loves walks, food and burrowing in blankets, and may be okay with other cats and dogs in the home. He’d be best with kids who are 13 and up. Visit CThumane.org/adopt to learn more.
AnimalsFlorida Weekly

American animals

We have, or have had, ducks that sit on dogs. We’ve had chickens that play with ducks and cats. We’ve had cats that ride on horses, sleep with dogs and lie still while ducks and chickens peck and scratch in the dirt around them. We have goats that live with...
Petsfordcountyrecord.com

Meet Raya!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Raya, a female, black tortoise shell cat. She is up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed. Raya is on the quiet side, but that is normal when they first arrive at the shelter. Her birth date is July 26, 2020. Her intake weight was 6.3 pounds.
Petschapelboro.com

Adopt-A-Pet: Jenny & Julio

This week, we’ve got two sweet kittens up for adoption on Adopt-A-Pet!. Meet Jenny and Julio, two adorable siblings looking for a good home. Jenny and Julio came to the shelter with their mother, and upon arrival both kittens were treated for a severe eye infection. They’re all healed up now, though there is a chance they will both remain blind. No worries, though — a blind cat is still a capable cat! Here’s what the Goathouse has to say about the kittens:
PetsPleated-Jeans.com

Dogs Raised With Cats Act A Little…Different (50 Pics)

If you can’t decide whether to get a cat or a dog, get yourself a dog that acts like a cat. They say cats and dogs are inherently different, but these dogs are challenging that theory. I like cats and dogs, but if I came home to my dog standing...
Petsfairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Dear Frankie

I am an eight-week-old bloodhound puppy. The other day my dad took me to the vet to get my shots. The minute he opened the clinic door, a terrible feeling came over me, and I started shaking like a leaf. I hadn’t even seen the vet or had a shot, and wham I was scared out of my wits.
PetsWilson County News

Dogs and emotions

Dipped head, lowered ears, avoiding direct eye contact, and a tail tucked between the legs. Sound familiar? Getting home to a house that’s been left a mess by your dog is usually welcomed by your dog showing all of these signs, and you’re able to tell right away that your dog is guilty. But can your dog tell what you are feeling?
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Cat Keeps a Diary of His Carefree Life

A house cat fed up with living with his owners kept a diary detailing his carefree life in the hands of his tormentors and his grand plan to escape captivity. Day 752 of the diary had some interesting content, as the cat narrated how his captors continued tormenting him with bizarre little dangling objects. He also expressed grievances about how his captors dined lavishly on juicy pieces of meat while subjecting him to bland cereal.
Petstheleadernews.com

Eating grass may not be gross to pets

We’ve noticed that both our cat and dog often like to go outside and eat grass. Why do they do this and is it something we should be worried about?. What you’re seeing your cat and dog doing is normal behavior. Dogs and cats eat grass for a variety of reasons and, in small amounts, it shouldn’t cause a problem. But just for fun, let’s go over the whys of grass eating in pets.
PetsSun Chronicle

PEANUT BUTTER

Peanut Butter might be a senior cat, but he is a wonderful cat! Peanut Butter is a beautiful, long-haired, 15-year-old male who was surrendered when his owner moved. He is very sweet and gentle. He has become adjusted to shelter life and is very affectionate, and even playful. Peanut Butter eagerly greets volunteers who go into his playroom. He seeks attention and loves being petted and brushed. Peanut Butter also enjoys chasing the string on a fish pole toy. In his former home Peanut Butter was the only pet; he has never lived with children, dogs, or other cats. Peanut Butter is hyper-thyroid and requires prescription food. He will be a delightful pet for the person who gives him a home for his golden years. To see other available pets, visit our website at www.mansfieldshelter.org.
PetsMercury News

Critter Corner: Potty training regression for cats can be a sensitive matter

Dear Critter Corner: My cat has started to go to the bathroom outside the litter box. He was great for the first few months we had him and loves the family, but lately has started to leave presents in unexpected places around the house. A month ago, we dog-sat for a week, but the animals got along well. What can we do to help our cat and our carpet?
AnimalsOne Green Planet

The Sad Reality of What Happens to Wild Cats When They Are Abandoned by Their Owners

The phone rings, our heart sinks. You know what the caller will probably be asking, “Can you take in this wild cat?”. The story is often the same. An owner who loved felids, who bought the cat as a cute and cuddly cub. Who was told by the breeder that, if hand-reared, the cat would act tame. An owner who didn’t realize, that their homeowner’s insurance would drop them, that it would be impossible to find a vet, that their city or county prohibits possession of exotics, that the cost would be so much, and that at sexual maturity their furry baby would change.
Petskatzenworld.co.uk

Cooper the Water Loving Sphynx Cat

Please find below a submission by Niklas Lundström and his cat Cooper:. Cooper is a 9 year old Sphynx cat living in Sweden. He has attracted worldwide attention on major TV channels, social media, various magazines and even Hollywood celebrities have paid attention to him. Cooper is the cat who loves water. Every Sunday he bathes, preferably with his rubber ducks and lots of bubbles.
Pets963kklz.com

Meet Buddha, Margo And Firecracker!

MARGO – 11-year-old cat. Margo is a sweet, older gal who’s not a fan of other cats. She’d prefer a quiet home where she can do her own thing and bathe wherever she chooses. She is indefinitely on medication for hyperthyroid taken with her food. Watch her in action at https://youtu.be/jodoy3XW-0U Visit Margo at our adoption center! 1750 S Rainbow Blvd #4 (Rainbow & Oakey) Mon-Fri 10am-7pm, Sat-Sun 10am-5pm.
Petspetguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week- Quinn

The bigger the ears, the cuter the pup! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is charming Quinn, a little over a year old Border Collie and Australian Cattle Dog mix from Columbia, Missouri. She is spayed, up to date on her vaccinations, and housetrained. Quinn is a sweet dog that gets along with other canines, but due to her heeler ancestry, she would do best in a home without small kids and small animals- so no cats, please.

Comments / 0

Community Policy