Can you imagine not being able to open your mouth enough to eat? That was Shadow Knight's life when he arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society. It took some detective work, but staff veterinarians discovered what condition was causing his problems and began treatment. After many months of care and time in a volunteer foster home, the 1-year-old Jack Russell terrier mix has come so far and he can now eat on his own. He will still be on some medication when he goes home, but he’s ready to find his family! Shadow Knight can be nervous and shy when meeting new people, but wants to be by your side all the time once you become buddies. He loves walks, food and burrowing in blankets, and may be okay with other cats and dogs in the home. He’d be best with kids who are 13 and up. Visit CThumane.org/adopt to learn more.