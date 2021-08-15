Cancel
Ravens' players react to first preseason game of 2021 on Twitter

By Kevin Oestreicher
 6 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the New Orleans Saints by the final score of 17-14 to open up the 2021 preseason. Baltimore extended their preseason winning streak to 18 games, doing so while forcing six turnovers on defense.

After the game, Ravens players reacted to the victory on Twitter.

Even players who didn’t play in the game chimed in on the action

Baltimore’s players show their support for each other on Twitter, as well as express their excitement about the game. Hopefully there will be plenty more positive tweets in the coming weeks and months as they aim to go on a

Super Bowl run.

