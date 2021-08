We are ready for lift off! Disney announces the official opening of Space 220! Are you excited?. Space 220 is a new table service restaurant, which will be located next to Mission: SPACE. Upon entering the restaurant you will take a special elevator that will take you 220 miles above Earth. You are made to feel like you are docking next to the Centauri Space Station, which is suspended just beyond the orbit of Mission: SPACE. You will be able to enjoy daytime and nighttime views of Earth.