Race, gender must never affect pay rate
A report by economics and public policy firm Scioto Analysis claims there still is a big gap in pay between white men and women and people of color. The firm, using data from the U.S. Census Community Survey, found in 2019, the average nonwhite male earned 20 percent less than the average white male. The average white woman made almost a third less. Though we know a gap has existed from the beginning of formal employment in this country, the report showed the gap has persisted over the past five years.www.journal-news.net
Comments / 0