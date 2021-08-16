Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Race, gender must never affect pay rate

Journal & Sunday Journal
 6 days ago

A report by economics and public policy firm Scioto Analysis claims there still is a big gap in pay between white men and women and people of color. The firm, using data from the U.S. Census Community Survey, found in 2019, the average nonwhite male earned 20 percent less than the average white male. The average white woman made almost a third less. Though we know a gap has existed from the beginning of formal employment in this country, the report showed the gap has persisted over the past five years.

www.journal-news.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Gender#Black Women#National Partnership#Scioto Analysis#Native American#Asian American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
JobsWorld Economic Forum

What risk and overconfidence can tell us about the gender pay gap

New research looks at behavioural traits to understand some of the pay disparity between men and women. The study showed that men were more willing to hold out for higher-paying first jobs after graduation. Of alumni accepting an offer, women on average accepted jobs almost a month earlier than men.
SocietyNewswise

Women Anesthesiologists Less Likely to Be at High End of Salary Range; Gender Pay Gap Continues, Reflects Reduced Pay of $32,600 Yearly

Newswise — A study published today in Anesthesia & Analgesia® shows that a significant pay gap is associated with gender in the compensation of physician anesthesiologists even after adjusting for potential factors, including age, hours worked, geographic practice region, practice type, position and job selection criteria. Women anesthesiologists are 56% less likely to be paid at the higher end of salary ranges compared to men anesthesiologists. The study was funded by the American Society of Anesthesiologists.
SocietyNewswise

Gender Pay Gaps

Newswise — Confronting new research from the University of South Australia shows a significant gender pay gap across most Australian firms, with 80 per cent of them paying female executives 30-35 per cent less than their male counterparts, despite being of equal calibre, education, and achievement. While it’s evidence that...
EconomyPhys.org

Gender pay gaps: Self-sabotaging diversity and profits in Australian firms

New research from the University of South Australia shows a significant gender pay gap across most Australian firms, with 80 percent of them paying female executives 30-35 percent less than their male counterparts, despite being of equal caliber, education, and achievement. While it's evidence that gender inequality is still live...
Health ServicesMedicalXpress

Significant gender pay gap persists in anesthesiology

(HealthDay)—There is a significant gender pay gap for U.S. anesthesiologists, according to a study published online Aug. 6 in Anesthesia & Analgesia. Linda B. Hertzberg, M.D., from the Stanford University School of Medicine in California, and colleagues surveyed 2,081 physician members of the American Society of Anesthesiologists in 2018 to assess the association of compensation with gender and to identify possible causes of wage disparities.
Economybloomberglaw.com

Never Underestimate Big Law’s Ability to Raise Billing Rates

Welcome back to the Big Law Business column on the changing legal marketplace written by me, Roy Strom. Today, we make a new rule in light of another increase in law firms’ billing rates. Sign up to receive this column in your inbox on Thursday mornings. In January, I made...
EconomyKearney Hub

Rich must pay share for Social Security

THE AUTHOR is the vice president of the Nebraska Alliance for Retired Americans. Social Security marks its 86th anniversary on Aug. 14, and more than 62 million Americans — one out of every four households — rely on their hard-earned Social Security benefits for economic security. We recently learned that...
EconomyNature.com

Trends in gender pay gaps of scientists and engineers in academia and industry

An analysis of sectoral differences in gender pay gap over career lifecycles reveals that academia has a wider gender pay gap relative to industry. The fraction of science and engineering (S&E) doctorate holders employed in industry versus academia is on the rise: industry employment increased from only 12% of doctoral recipients in the early 1970s to 37% in 2018 (refs. 1,2). During the same period, women also came to represent a greater fraction of the S&E work force: the percentage of doctoral degrees awarded to women in the US increased from 13% in 1970 to 46% in 2018 (refs. 1,2). However, among 2018 doctoral graduates, although men are more likely to choose work in industry than in academia, only one in four women choose industrial employment2. The data thus suggest that women in S&E disproportionately sort into academia over industry.
PoliticsHouston Chronicle

Census data shows the number of White people in the U.S. fell for first time since 1790

WASHINGTON - The first race and ethnicity breakdowns from the 2020 Census, released Thursday, show a more diverse population than ever in the nation's history. The report marks the first time the absolute number of people who identify as White alone has shrunk since a census started being taken in 1790. The number of people identifying as non-Hispanic White and no other race dropped by 5.1 million people, to 191.7 million, a decrease of 2.6%.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

A study found that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer Against Delta Variant: Study. According to a new preprint study published on Sunday, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more efficient than Pfizer-in BioNTech’s preventing infection caused by the more contagious Delta version. In the study, which was published on preprint server medRxiv, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy