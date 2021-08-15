Bengals Fear Joseph Ossai May Have Suffered a Broken Wrist

The Washington Football Team won their first game of the 2021 preseason on Friday night, as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 17-13. Just nine total points were scored in the first half, as Washington's defense controlled the pace of the game for the majority of the matchup. Ryan Fitzpatrick didn't have a great night, as he completed 7 of 13 passes for 96 yards, almost threw a bad interception and missed a touchdown throw. Ups and downs are expected from this veteran gunslinger, but Washington is hoping for more ups than downs come the regular season. With Joe Burrow out, Brandon Allen got the start for the Bengals and he played into the third quarter. He completed 8 of 17 passes for 70 yards and rushed in a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half.