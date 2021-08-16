LG Tone Wireless FN7 Review: Muscling through a competitive market

Let’s be blunt here. LG isn’t the first brand that comes to mind when you think of the hyper-competitive market for true wireless earbuds. Personal audio is always going to be a fiercely competitive scene, but dominators Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Apple, Samsung, and JBL are always going to come out on top. That’s not to say that we shouldn’t be looking elsewhere, so LG are fully within their rights to try and sneak up from behind and capture that lucrative slice of personal audio.